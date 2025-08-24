Auston Matthews Hate Gets NHL Analyst in Hot Water With Toronto Fans

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is stirring up controversy again, and this time, it’s through no fault of his own, but because of a ranking that’s got fans downright furious. The NHL Network dropped its list of the top 10 centers, and to the shock of many, Matthews landed all the way down at seventh, according to Brian Boyle. Ahead of him? Superstar names like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov, Sidney Crosby, and, oh yeah, Jack Eichel. You can bet Leafs fans were very outspoken, especially when Eichel was ranked ahead of their captain.

Auston Matthews goes into the season with a chip on his shoulder. Last season, he had scored only 33 goals in 67 games, half as compared to the previous 69-goal tally in the 2023–24 season. Now with Mitch Marner gone from Toronto, there’s been a lot of chatter on whether Matthews will be able to hit those 50+ goal heights again. Naturally, that’s opened the door for plenty of hot takes like the one from former NHL player and analyst Mike Rupp, who shook things up by dropping Matthews all the way to further below in his rankings.

On X, NHL Network, Rupp boldly declared, “A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews.” For context, Rupp’s top 10 centers list included Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov, Sidney Crosby, Jack Eichel, Brayden Point, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews, and Mark Scheifele. What set fans off was Rupp placing Matthews ninth below Hughes, who ranked sixth, which sparked an instant firestorm among Leafs supporters.

Most fans will tell you that, regardless of how talented Hughes is, there is absolutely no scenario where you would take him over a healthy Matthews who can put up 60-70 goal seasons. Social media was immediately set ablaze with Leafs fans criticizing Rupp with words like ridiculous and absurd, describing his idea of ranking the Leafs players.

Fans aren’t buying Rupp’s take on Auston Matthews

One Leafs commented, “Sorry @Rupper17 but a healthy Auston Matthews is plain scary.” Another added, “Another Leaf hater..” Truth is, Matthews has established a reputation that is hard to disagree with. He does not merely score; he is the most prolific goal-getter per game of any active NHL player, more even than such icons as Ovechkin and McDavid. He did score 69 goals only two seasons season ago, setting a new record for the Maple Leafs. In addition to scoring, Matthews has been steady with at least 40 goals in each of his last 5 seasons prior to 2024-25, before injuries seemingly derailed his last season. His two-way play in terms of winning faceoffs, defending and playing on the penalty kill makes him a complete player, too.

Add in his record-setting rookie feats and sustained dominance, and it’s no wonder fans bristle at any suggestion he should rank behind Hughes. That said, Jack Hughes deserves credit for his rapid rise. His 70 points in 62 games last season highlighted his elite vision, creativity, and playmaking at even strength. He drives offense differently than Matthews, leaning more on assists than pure scoring. But durability questions and limited defensive usage keep him a step behind, for now.

Fans didn’t hold back on Mike Rupp after his Hughes-over-Matthews take. One fired off, “His opinions are awful… He blocked me for mocking his repeated nonsense commentary. Real keyboard hero who can’t argue like a man.” Another called him a “d**b b**tard,” while one more bluntly added, “Mike needs his head examined.” For many, it wasn’t just this one hot take; it was part of a pattern.

Rupp has a history of igniting controversy with his commentary. Back in November 2022, he criticized Auston Matthews’ demeanor in a scrum, saying “playing the cool card doesn’t float,” which split fans right down the middle. In April 2023, he defended a no-call on a high-stick against Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield, arguing the stick was “popped” into place, an explanation analysts and fans widely pushed back on.

Then in December 2024, he went after the Rangers’ front office, accusing them of “manipulating” the team and fostering a toxic environment. Bold takes aren’t new for Rupp, but this Matthews-Hughes debate might be his most polarizing yet.