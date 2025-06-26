Auston Matthews Triggers Major NHL Call as Commissioner Finally Acts on

For stars like Auston Matthews—who once famously mentioned, “I don’t mind wearing a suit, but it gets old pretty quick. I think it’d be fun to wear different things and be able to express yourself, similar to what the NBA does or even the NFL a little bit.” There’s some big news for them coming up! Every year, the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement shapes how the game is played, funded, and safeguarded.

This Friday, though, we’re expecting a new CBA proposal that could really change the game for years to come. Starting in the 2026‑27 season, these changes are going to shake things up in terms of pace, structure, and pay throughout the league.

So, on X, NHL insider Frank Seravalli dropped some interesting details. The biggest change is the shift from an 82-game regular season to an 84-game one. This change aims to standardize the schedule, allowing every division to face off against each rival four times. To make this work, they’re pushing back a few exhibition games to balance things out. So, the new CBA is bringing a big jump in the NHL’s salary cap. It’s going up from $88 million in 2024-25 to $95.5 million next season, and it’s set to hit $113.5 million by 2027-28.

For top players like Connor McDavid, this really opens up a lot of opportunities to earn more. Now that the salary ceiling is going up, McDavid and a few others might look to negotiate shorter-term deals. They’re probably thinking about using that rising cap to land much bigger contracts down the line.

Following this change, teams can’t enforce a strict dress code for players coming to or leaving games anymore. That means no more requirements for suits, ties, or dress pants unless the head coach or GM specifically decides to go that route. This rule change really brings some much-needed flexibility and personality to game days, which was definitely a hot topic for stars like Auston Matthews.

Teams often use Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) as a smart way to create some extra cap space during the regular season, and then they can bring back important players just in time for the playoffs. So, when Matthew Tkachuk was put on LTIR back in March 2025, it definitely raised some eyebrows. The timing was pretty suspicious since it freed up $8.7 million for trades, all while Tkachuk was ready to go for the playoffs. Those actions really got people talking and led to a lot of calls for change.

The new CBA is looking to close this loophole by putting stricter salary-cap measures in place during the playoffs. This way, LTIR will be used for its intended purpose—covering real long-term injuries—rather than being a tool for manipulating the cap. So, what’s the NHL commissioner saying about the upcoming CBA?

Honestly discussing the forthcoming CBA that will affect Auston Matthews and others

Commissioner Gary Bettman has shared that the CBA negotiations are going really well, highlighting that the talks with the NHLPA have been constructive, professional, and welcoming. Before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, he mentioned that the relationship between the league and union leadership is in a really good place. He pointed out that, even though there’s no agreement just yet, the talks have been fruitful and are focused on steering clear of past labor disputes.

During the recent Board of Governors meeting in Los Angeles, Bettman shared what he described as a pretty thorough update on the ongoing discussions and details regarding the new CBA talks. He mentioned, “It’s conceivable that there would be an announcement when we reach an understanding, but that understanding is again subject to ratification. We’re not (there) at the moment.”

Bettman’s public statements show a blend of hopefulness and a grounded perspective. An important turning point in NHL labor relations is that the negotiations are proceeding in a positive manner, with both parties working toward a framework that is expected to emerge shortly.