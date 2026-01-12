Bebe Rexha Brings Out Her True Hockey Fan With Will Ferrell at LA Kings Game

Will Ferrell is a familiar and beloved sight in the stands at Crypto.com Arena. He is a longtime LA Kings fan who is so into hockey that he feels less like Hollywood royalty and more like the arena’s most committed regular. Over the years, he has shown up in different attire and has always put up a cheerful persona when it comes to hockey. And in a recent LA Kings game, he was joined by none other than Bebe Rexha.

As seen on BarDown’s X post, the social media video captured their pure reactions to the game. It began with Ferrell, playing the straight man, asking Rexha a simple question to break the ice: “Oh, okay, so you’re a hockey fan?” Rexha’s response? “Oh, hell yeah!” Spoken like a true hockey fan!

Further, she joked, saying, “I’m gonna start googling who is single. I’m just kidding. Who on the Kings is single? Just kidding.” The American singer then acknowledged the fact that she is literally sitting beside the biggest LA Kings fan, as she said, “Can’t believe I’m sitting next to Will Ferrell at a Kings game. That’s kind of iconic.” However, to her previous dating inquiry, Ferrell had a counterquestion.

“Would you date a referee?” he asked. First, Rexha said, “Hell no.” But immediately switched her response, saying, “No, I would take the uh…” This was further supported by Ferrell, who gave her a definite referee jersey number in that game. “Oh, really? 23?” he said, to which she replied, “Yeah, I’d take 23.”

As the game progressed, so did her investment. When the Kings’ performance perhaps didn’t meet expectations, Rexha turned her good-natured frustration toward her famous seatmate. “Will, I’m a little disappointed in you,” she teased, gesturing toward his hat. “Not in you and your hat. It’s not bringing us luck.”

Ferrell responded to this, saying, “Just, uh… Just cool your boots.” Buzzing with energy, she replied, “Okay. I’ll cool my boots. I’ll cool my boots. I’m sorry. I didn’t like…” While the LA Kings went on to lose the match, 4-3 to the San Jose Sharks in the OT, Rexha revealed herself not as a detached celebrity observer but as an engaged fan blending with the entire arena. However, for Ferrell, blending in with various costumes during the game has been a regular occurrence.

Will Ferrell rocked this outfit during an LA Kings game for a specific reason

This New Year’s Day, Will Ferrell arrived at the Crypto.com Arena wearing a full referee outfit. The arena’s jumbotron showcased him in action, where he was seen making penalty calls from his box by the rink.

But when reporter Carrlyn Bathe questioned Ferrell about the authenticity of his official attire, he said, “This is all mine. Yeah, I’ve got it all ready to go at a moment’s notice. And because you never know if one of these guys go down, I may have to put on the skates and get out there. I’m very nimble. I’m still ready to go.”

Despite his brilliant attire, the LA Kings had established one clear boundary. “Our fine folks here at the Kings have begged me not to blow it during the actual game. That could cause issues. But in between periods, I gave it a shot. It works very well,” he said about the rules. Then, the Hollywood star opened up on the reason he put on this outfit. Indeed, it was for a certain cause.

“No, I think you have to remember that these guys are on skates, skating backwards, breaking up fights, but they also have their teeth. Somehow they have their teeth,” he added. It was simply a tribute to these hardworking referees on the rink!