Blackhawks Star Makes Honest Connor Bedard Confession After Previous NHL Controversy

On March 13, 2025, Connor Bedard posted a cryptic photo on Instagram with nothing but a house emoji in the caption. The post sparked a wave of trade speculation, particularly with the Blackhawks enduring a difficult and turbulent season. Amid the team’s struggles, Bedard remained under immense pressure to perform, becoming a target for criticism after a disappointing year. However, he later confirmed his commitment to staying in Chicago.

Amid the scrutiny, teammate Philipp Kurashev stepped up to defend Bedard’s resilience. As reported by NHL journalist Max Miller, Kurashev acknowledged the weight placed on Bedard’s shoulders by both the Blackhawks and the league: “It is amazing. He does a good job with [the pressure].” He also praised Bedard’s composure and mental strength, describing him as “special” in how he handles it. Kurashev, who has been by Bedard’s side since 2023, shares a close friendship with the young star and understands what he brings to the team.

But Kurashev isn’t the only one defending Bedard. NHL insider Frank Seravalli also pushed back against the critics. Recalling the controversy after the Oilers game in February, Seravalli reiterated his support, arguing that Bedard’s immense talent has been unfairly burdened with the “generational” label: a compliment often twisted into a critique when expectations aren’t met.

On July 2, Seravalli said: “I think there are a couple of different factors that have stood in his way, and one is right between his own ears.” He also pointed out the pressure Bedard feels: “I think he’s been way too frustrated. I think he needs to understand that he shouldn’t worry about being a playmaker. He should just be a shoot-first guy.” Seravalli and Kurashev both emphasized how unrealistic expectations are affecting Bedard’s mindset, while reinforcing the belief in his ability.

Despite the scrutiny, Bedard’s performance hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 19-year-old, selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, was hailed as the Blackhawks’ future. And while the team finished last in the Central Division with just 23 wins, Bedard recorded 23 goals and 44 assists, ultimately earning the Rookie of the Year award in his second NHL season. His stats, talent, and leadership have stood out—especially amid a struggling team.

Connor Bedard took a subtle jab at controversial comments by announcers

On February 6, during a game between the Blackhawks and Oilers, Bedard found himself at the center of media criticism. The game was tied 3–3 before the Oilers clinched the win, but what drew attention was commentary during the second intermission.

TNT announcer Anson Carter remarked, “I think his game has to evolve,” while Paul Bissonnette added, “Sometimes I see him continue to try things that aren’t going to work at the NHL level.” When asked about the criticism, Bedard responded with calm confidence: “I’m not watching broadcasts or anything. I’m playing hockey. Their job is to say what they see. I couldn’t really care less what people on the outside think of me. I’m not going to be butthurt if someone says I made a bad play. It’s their job.”

Frank Seravalli also defended Bedard following those remarks, criticizing the mounting pressure on such a young player. More recently, Seravalli said he expects Bedard to come back stronger in the upcoming season than he ended the last. With the spotlight still firmly on him, all eyes will be on Connor Bedard to see whether he can silence the doubters, lead his team, and thrive under pressure. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

