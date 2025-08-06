Boston Betrayal Aside, Brad Marchand Finds Bruins Support for Highest NHL Honor

How uneasy a Bruins fan must have felt seeing Brad Marchand celebrating with Sam Bennett. The same Sam Bennett who sucker punched the then-Bruins captain in 2024. The Panthers and the Bruins are archrivals. The bad blood runs deep. And yet, just like a switch has been flipped, everything changed. Brad Marchand is living his happily-ever-after journey with the Florida Panthers.

But that’s not the only reason Brad Marchand has been in the news. The 37-year-old produced one of his best performances in the 2025 playoffs and was a key member who contributed to the Panthers’ 2025 Stanley Cup triumph. His display on the ice got people debating the winger’s place in the NHL. Well, we wouldn’t call it shocking, but the fact that two Bruins reporters have come out backing Marchand with the highest praise is telling.

Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan’s latest episode of the Bruins Beat literally had the title “Are Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak HALL OF FAMERS?” In the YouTube video released on August 5, Marinofsky candidly asked his co-host, “Is Brad Marchand a Hall of Famer in your eyes, Connor?” The answer that came was emphatic, without hesitation. “Yes, without a doubt,” said Conor Ryan. And he turned his focus to the ex-Bruins’ peak to clarify his take.

Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand 63 hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Obviously, Ryan acknowledged the overall impact Brad Marchand has had in the NHL. His legacy would include his crucial contributions even as a rookie in the 2011 Stanley Cup win. And what he did in the 2025 postseason to help the Panthers win can’t be debated. Add to that his ‘negative’ reputation that always draws special attention. He has always been a prominent character in the NHL. But Ryan wanted to focus on the heights of Marchand as a player. “He had a prime for five-plus years, or he was arguably one of the 2-3 best left wings in the league.”

And when you add the fight Marchand brings to the team, what he did for Florida, and how his addition made the Panthers a better team, for Ryan, the Hall of Fame spot for the Canadian is locked in. Even Evan Marinofsky agreed with Ryan, especially about Marchand’s dominance from 2016 to 2022. “You just hit on it during that prime. During that prime-like 2016 to 2022 range, 85 points, 85 points, 100 points, 87 points, 69 and 53 during that 2020-21 weird COVID season, and then 80 in 2022.”

These are high-quality numbers. In fact, the Panthers forward has 980 career points in the regular season. He is highly likely to cross the 1000 mark in the upcoming season. And as per the Bruins Beat hosts, any player who has 1000 points in the NHL is either in the HoF or not eligible yet. And it’s just the points. Marchand makes himself so vital for the team. Both of them mentioned how the 2nd Stanley Cup win and his role in it sealed the deal for the Rat King.

Evan Marinofsky pointed out Marchand’s big performance in the 2nd Round series against the Maple Leafs, the only series for the Panthers that went all the way. His Overtime goal in Game 3 helped the Panthers get back in the series. And that Game 7 performance was his statement—Brad Marchand has arrived at the 2025 playoffs. In fact, his best performances have come in important times. Like 6 goals in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. That included another Overtime winner.

Credit: X / @NHL

In the Game 6 win on road ice, which practically destroyed the Oilers psychologically, it was Brad Marchand again going clutch, scoring twice. Conor Ryan went, “They probably don’t win without having a guy like him making plays like that. Like you needed him to step up in that spot, and he delivered, right?” Any way they look at it, Brad Marchand makes the cut as a Hall of Famer.

And they are not the first ones to have that opinion. A former Stanley Cup winner also thought so.

Brad Marchand had received Hall of Fame backing before

The hype train got started right after Game 7 against the Maple Leafs. With two goals and one assist, Marchand became the Leafs killer. He single-handedly dismantled Toronto. On the Pat McAfee Show following the game, three-time Stanley Cup winner Pat Maroon was all praise for the Panthers forward. The former Tampa Bay forward thought Marchand fit perfectly in the Panthers setup.

Talking about the qualities Brad Marchand brings, Pat Maroon mentioned the offensive hockey IQ of Marchand that gives the Panthers an extra dimension. The verdict from the Stanley Cup winner was simple: “He’s elite player in this league … I think he’s a Hall of Famer.” Even Pat McAfee gave his endorsement for Brad Marchand as a HoFer.

The Canadian forward’s qualities as a forward get swept under the narrative that he is a disruptor. Well, he is a nuisance on the ice. But thinking he is just that is not being able to understand or appreciate what a skillful player Brad Marchand is. If anything, the Panthers forward is the complete package of brain and brawn. Doesn’t that make him Hall of Fame worthy?