Boston Bruins Head Coach Chaos Continues as National Reporter Drops Update

We still have no confirmation on who will occupy the hot seat in Boston. A week ago, on May 22, this was the situation, as per NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun: “On Bruins’ coaching search, my understanding is final interviews will be conducted next week and then a decision to come after that.” And it looks like things are still ongoing. There are a number of candidates the Boston Bruins were considering, including Marco Sturm and Mitch Love. And it looks like the hunt for a new coach is still ongoing, with the latest update from a couple of reporters throwing a fresh name into the mix. So, here’s the scoop.

As per Eamonn McLean, the Bruins writer for Black N’ Gold Productions LLC, Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco still has one foot in the door, although it’s not clear what role he might occupy. McLean’s exact tweet on May 30 was, “Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast: “I’m under the impression that Joe Sacco as of us recording this late Thursday night is not out of the picture (in Boston). And I still think Jay Woodcroft is in the midst of this too.”

To give more clarity, Jimmy Murphy, the NHL reporter for RG Media, retweeted McLean’s post with more updates: “I’ve had more than one source tell me that if Jay Leach becomes the head coach, Joe Sacco would stay on as an assistant if he wants to.” As you can see, things are still quite tangled up in Boston.

What are the odds that interim head coach (HC) Joe Sacco will retain his job? Well, if the Bruins are looking at someone with NHL HC experience, they have Jay Woodcroft as an option. The 48-year-old took the Edmonton Oilers to the Conference Championship in 2023. And having been the video coach at the Detroit Red Wings and an assistant coach at the San Jose Sharks gives him versatility and a wealth of experience in the league.

And if it’s not Woodcroft, there’s Jay Leach, who knows the organization, having been with the Providence Bruins, the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins, from 2017 to 2021, and having been the team’s assistant coach this past season. In fact, the 45-year-old is considered one of the finalists for the position, as per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, and had his in-person meeting on May 29. What’s making Leach a front-runner is his familiarity with the team, having spent 6 seasons in Boston, first with the Providence Bruins before leaving for Seattle and then returning for the 2024-25 season.

But the Bruins are playing the waiting game. And GM Don Sweeney can still give the permanent HC job to Joe Sacco, seeing how he didn’t do that badly after Jim Montgomery was let go in November last year. In 62 games, the former Boston player won 25 games and lost 30, getting 57 points. Those are good numbers. Maybe that’s why Sweeney is willing to retain Sacco as an assistant coach at least.

So, we really can’t say who’s impressed the Bruins top brass. Moreover, that’s not even the entire list. That’s right. GM Sweeney is being very thorough, and there are a few more names he has looked into in the past few weeks.

The Boston Bruins are trying to get the rebuild right

The next HC will have to work with a squad that doesn’t have Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, Justin Brazeau, and Brandon Carlo. They traded away their veteran and main players in exchange for favorable Draft picks and a bigger available salary purse. Everything’s set up for the new HC to come in and start building a new team. For that, Sweeney has also scouted Mitch Love and Marco Strum.

via Imago Credits – Instagram / @nhlbruins

Mitch Love had his in-person interview on May 28. What made him one of the finalists is his excellent work with the youth teams in the AHL. Love is a 2-time two AHL Coach of the Year, having had a successful stint with the Calgary Wranglers, the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. Right now, he is the assistant coach at the Washington Capitals. Who knows? Maybe it won’t be that much of a struggle for Love to handle the rebuild.

And to cover all bases, Sweeney has also looked at Marco Sturm. A former Bruins winger, Sturm is currently the head coach of the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. He has an impressive CV, having led Germany to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. This means he can work with big personalities. And his successful Ontario Reign only makes him a great candidate. His in-person interview is on Friday, May 30.

Let’s see how it all works out. Who do you think will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins? Let us know in the comments.