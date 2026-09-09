Boston Bruins Lock Up 22-Year-Old Star on Hefty 7-Year Contract

So, weeks ago, a clip of Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm’s interview with journalist Evan Marinofsky went viral. In the clip, the veteran coach explained why he waited before putting Fraser Minten on the power play. Sturm also revealed his conversation with assistant coach Steve Spott, saying he had decided to take a go-slow approach with Minten.

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Notably, Minten was acquired from the Maple Leafs in the Brandon Carlo trade in March last year. Since then, it has become increasingly clear how much Sturm’s approach has helped the 22-year-old center develop. Now, the Bruins have made a major decision that gives Minten a long-term opportunity to continue playing under the same coach. The decision, of course, is his contract extension.

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On Tuesday, hockey insider Frank Seravalli posted on X: “#NHLBruins signed Fraser Minten to a seven-year, $50.4 million extension with a $7.2 million AAV. Deal runs through 2033-34.”

Hockey East broadcaster Bridgette Proulx also shared a statement from Bruins GM Don Sweeney regarding Minten’s extension. As expected, Sweeney had plenty of praise for the young center’s development.

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He, in fact, said, “Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff. His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group. This is a mutual long-term commitment that reflects our confidence in Fraser and the important role he will play, as well as Fraser’s belief in our team moving forward.”

That confidence is easy to understand when you look at what Minten has already accomplished. In his first full season, he recorded 17 goals and 18 assists while ranking fifth on the team with 142 hits. With Sturm clearly expecting even more from him, those numbers could rise as the young center continues to develop.

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Marinofsky appears to share that belief. Speaking on the Boston Bruins on CLNS podcast, the journalist said, “I have no problem with this contract. None…It might look a little expensive today, but I’m telling you this has the potential, Connor, to be one of the best contracts in the NHL if he continues to develop.”

For context, Elias Lindholm’s seven-year, $54.25 million deal with a $7.75 million AAV, signed as a free agent in July 2024, remains the largest contract given to a center in total value. In terms of annual value, Minten’s good friend Matthew Knies is at $7.75 million, nearly $550,000 more than Minten.

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Still, Minten’s new deal makes history in Boston, giving him the largest extension ever handed to a center by the Bruins. With that kind of commitment now in place, the biggest question is how Minten reacted to securing his long-term future with the team.

Fraser Minten’s contract extension with the Boston Bruins might have multiple effects

After the contract extension was announced, Fraser Minten was asked about his reaction to the deal. The former Maple Leaf kept his response measured but shared some thoughtful comments about his future with the Bruins.

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At the press conference, he said, “I just want to continue to improve and let the results show it on the ice. I think we’ve got a good core of guys and young guys that are going to come in. For the 25-and-under guys, there’s still a lot of room to improve, and it’s exciting to be in that group.”

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According to Marco D’Amico, co-host of The Starr & D’Amico Show, the Bruins believe Minten has all the qualities needed to become a top-six center down the road, making the long-term commitment a worthwhile gamble. However, Bridget Proulx believes the situation could create a challenge for Boston.

Imago 231229 Fraser Minten of Canada during the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship game between Canada and Sweden on December 29, 2023 in Gothenburg. Photo: Jesper Zerman / BILDBYRAN / kod JZ / JZ0472 ishockey Ice hockey, Eishockey jvm junior-vm u20 2024 iihf world junior championship world juniors canada kanada sverige sweden bbeng *** 231229 Fraser Minten of Canada during the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship game between Canada and Sweden on December 29, 2023 in Gothenburg Photo Jesper Zerman BILDBYRAN kod JZ JZ0472 ishockey ice hockey jvm junior vm u20 2024 iihf world junior championship world juniors canada canada sverige sweden bbeng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: JESPERxZERMAN BB231229JZ247

The play-by-play broadcaster posted on X that the Bruins’ extension for Minten could affect a potential deal for Pavel Zacha. Zacha’s contract expires at the end of this season, and he produced 30 more points than Minten last year while likely stepping into the team’s first-line center role this season.

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If the Bruins want to keep Zacha, his next contract could command more than what Minten received. That could create another significant decision for the team, and for now, we’ll have to wait and see how this situation unfolds.