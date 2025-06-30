Boston Bruins Makes Bold Move As Goalie Gets Over $800k Deal

Was he going to slip away just like that? Well, of course not! Michael DiPietro’s journey has been anything but typical. Once considered a promising young goalie, he nearly vanished from the NHL spotlight during the pandemic-era shuffle. Fans still remember how spent nearly an entire season on the taxi squad and in the AHL after players returned from Covid-19 protocols, barely seeing game action in 2021–22 while with the Vancouver Canucks. It was a development nightmare. But fast-forward to 2025, and DiPietro is back in focus, no longer just a backup plan, but a legitimate part of the Boston Bruins’ future. But how?

After a trade to Boston in October 2022, DiPietro was sent to the Providence Bruins, and what a comeback it’s been. In 2024–25, he posted great numbers: a .927 save percentage, 2.05 GAA, and a 26-8-7 record. He was named an AHL All-Star and ultimately crowned the league’s top goalie, winning the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award.

With free agency looming and DiPietro meeting every condition for Group VI UFA status, be it age, pro seasons, and limited NHL minutes, the buzz was real. Was Boston about to let one of the AHL’s best goalies walk away? According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, DiPietro was “the top goalie available among group 6 free agents.” The answer came Monday morning: no chance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Frank Seravalli, the Bruins inked DiPietro to a two-year deal worth $812,500 annually, locking him up before the July 1 deadline. It’s a decisive move in a goalie market thinning out fast. The total value is $1.625 million.

AD

Alongside this move, Joel Hofer has already re-signed for the Blues. Daniil Tarasov’s been traded to the Panthers. That left the Habs’ Cayden Primeau as the last viable goaltender option at this level, but for Boston resigning DiPietro was the clear and obvious option. DiPietro staying in black and gold keeps the Boston Bruins’ pipeline competitive and, more importantly, flexible. But the goalie wasn’t the only one staying put.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Boston Bruins double down on young talent for 2025–26

The Boston Bruins have wasted no time tightening their roster ahead of the 2025–26 season, locking in a wave of signings to build out their depth and structure. One of the more notable re-signings was defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who agreed to a three-year deal with a $3 million AAV. Acquired from Buffalo, Jokiharju has steadily earned trust on the Bruins’ blueline.

Up front, Johnny Beecher re-signed on a one-year, $900,000 contract, a short-term deal designed to give him a chance to prove his long-term value. The Bruins also brought back young Russian forward Marat Khusnutdinov on a two-year, $925,000 AAV contract, adding speed and two-way ability to the middle six. On defense, Michael Callahan was retained on a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000, ensuring organizational depth on the back end.

Beyond those depth moves, the Boston Bruins committed real money to two rising contributors. Young defenseman Mason Lohrei, already being groomed for top-four minutes, received a two-year extension worth $6.4 million. Up front, the team locked in forward Morgan Geekie to a substantial six-year, $33 million extension. Geekie, who flourished last season with increased minutes and power-play usage, is now expected to be a key pillar of the Bruins’ offensive structure moving forward. Both deals indicate a firm commitment to developing internal talent with long-term upside.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s the big picture here? The Boston Bruins aren’t throwing darts at free agency; they’re building from within, committing to guys who’ve already earned their stripes in black and gold. These deals show a front office that’s focused on stability, chemistry, and long-term cap health. They may not be making headlines across the league just yet, but don’t be surprised if this well-balanced, retooled group ends up turning heads once the puck drops this fall.