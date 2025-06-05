Boston Takes Shocking Action to Support Brad Marchand to Win Stanley Cup

“A difficult day…personally, professionally, making some very difficult decisions,” said the Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney back in March when the trade deal for Brad Marchand was finalized with the Florida Panthers. Leaving behind his adopted city after 16 seasons wasn’t easy, but the Canadian winger accepted the reality. And now, as he stands on the verge of winning his second Stanley Cup, it looks like Marchand’s old comrades are still rallying behind the hockey star without skipping a heartbeat.

After a grueling 2024-25 campaign, the Panthers have reached their third straight Stanley Cup Finals. With that, lies ahead the hope of winning the coveted trophy for the second time in two years. With the Oilers as their opponents upon the grandest stage once again, Brad Marchand and Co. still have one last push to make. But the city is making sure their former captain has all the support he needs for the task ahead.

In an Instagram post from June 3, Only In Boston shared the unique way Brad Marchand’s title hopes have his former allies rallying behind his cause. “The Edward Everett Hale statue in Boston Public Garden is wearing a Brad Marchand jersey today in honor of the former Boston Bruin as he chases for another Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, starting tonight,” reads the caption of the social media update.

Edward Hale was an American author and historian, born in Boston in 1822. With his statue sporting Marchand’s Bruins jersey, the city once again made it clear the high status and respect that Brad still commands among the hockey community there. Along with wearing the #63 jersey (marked with a yellow “C” on the front of the jersey), Hale’s statue can also be seen holding a hockey stick, as a tribute to the ex-squad leader.

“It’s sad to leave a place I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston,” said Brad in his first press conference for the Panthers, underscoring that he still wasn’t over the heartbreak of having to leave the Bruins’ host city. It was later revealed that the team and Marchand couldn’t arrive at a middle ground on his new contract. But was it really that unexpected? After all, signs were already starting to show.

Right after the conclusion of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off in February, the Bruins’ GM had noted that talks with Brad Marchand were in order. Evidently, all those conversations didn’t amount to much, and the Canadian had to pack his bags and head to Miami in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round pick.

However, we’d imagine it was a hard pill to swallow for Boston’s hockey community as well. With its latest hail to the ex-skipper, the city once again made it clear that Marchand still holds a special place in its heart, irrespective of whichever stripes he may be sporting. Truly, one hell of a way to know how beloved you are by your former camp, and to be honest, Marchand could use all the support he can get right now!

Brad Marchand is looking comfy in his Panthers shoes

While leaving behind the 2011 Stanley Cup winners’ locker room was hard, the 37-year-old Marchand was nonetheless excited to see how the next chapter of his NHL unfolded. Arriving in Florida, Brad instantly hit it off with Paul Maurice’s boys. Lauding the Cats’ aggressive play style, he made it clear that he was eager to be part of a roster that matched his mentality on the ice. But he didn’t get to show his skills with the stick much in the regular season.

However, things have been vastly different in the playoffs. 14 points in 17 games before the Stanley Cup Finals have sealed Marchand’s reputation as a big game player to the Florida Panthers by now. In the Round 2 clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the winger was the highest point-scorer in the series with 8 points. Even in Game 1 against the Oilers at Rogers Place on Wednesday, Brad picked up a goal in the first period (the Panthers led 3-2 before the third period, at the time of writing), further showcasing just why the NHL fans so revere him.

So, how do you see Brad Marchand’s debut stint with the Miami team wrapping up? Do you believe the Stanley Cup will once again shine in the winger’s hands as he helps the defending champs retain the trophy in Miami? With numerous teams eyeing to get him on board following Marchand becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer, what do you think the future holds for the seasoned star? Tell us your thoughts in a comment!