Boston’s Special Brad Marchand Merch to Feature at Hockey Hall of Fame After Panthers’ Donation

BySagnik Bagchi

Jul 4, 2025 | 1:17 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Fans may look back at Brad Marchand’s 2024-25 NHL season as one of the most dramatic success stories in the league’s history. All it took was one trade to change the 16-season Boston Bruins veteran’s trajectory from languishing at the bottom 5 in the league table to landing on the defending champions’ roster. And the 37-year-old took full advantage of this twist of fate, all the way to winning his second Stanley Cup. Yet, even after the season, the surprises keep coming.

While all eyes were on the Florida Panthers securing contract extensions for their three stars, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand, the Panthers gathered a ton of “cool stuff” for donation. Philip Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, posted a photograph of everything the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions donated for display. However, there is one oddity in the pile of memorabilia from the Cats’ 2024-25 campaign.

What’s more? That oddity didn’t even belong to the Florida Panthers. Cats’ beat writer Alex Baumgartner spotted the two small cans amidst the pile of gloves, jerseys, helmets, and more. “The Marchand booze will be in the Hall of Fame,” Baumgartner wrote one X. He added a zoomed-in picture of the two gold and black, limited edition Samuel Adams ‘Marchand(y)’ beer cans.

This story is developing…

Is Brad Marchand the comeback king of the NHL, or did he just get lucky?

