Brad Marchand Accepts Connor McDavid Reality as Panthers Stand in Canada’s Way to End Stanley Cup Drought

‘Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers’ – one year around the Sun, and yet the same two teams made their way to the finals of the Stanley Cup. Though last year the Panthers clinched the victory and defeated the Oilers, this year the Canadian team is eyeing revenge from their American counterparts. The Florida Panthers are on the hunt for their second Stanley Cup win, and the Edmonton Oilers are hoping to break Canada’s Stanley Cup drought that’s been going on since 1993. However, while the final showdown is going to be intense, the Oilers’ captain received a heartfelt message from the Panthers’ star, Brad Marchand.

Connor McDavid and Brad Marchand both played for Team Canada in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. But last year, when Marchand came to know that he was going to play with McDavid on the same team, he stated, “[McDavid] He’s obviously an incredible talent. Not just one of the best right now, but to ever play the game.” Certainly, the 37-year-old admires McDavid’s style of play. Hence, he didn’t miss the beat when the Panthers’ left winger got another opportunity to talk about the Oilers’ centre.

On June 4th, while talking to the press, Brad Marchand acknowledged a fact about Connor McDavid. He mentioned, “You’re not going to contain him. When you get to watch a player like that up close and see the little things that he does that make him so special, it was incredible to see…his work ethic and the way he competes and his determination. Yeah, he’s the best player in the world, for a reason.”

That’s pretty impressive, especially coming from someone like Marchand, who loves to chirp and show physicality with players on the ice. Having played on the ice together in international competitions, Marchand has seen up close what makes McDavid’s game so special.

McDavid has really stepped up in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, racking up an impressive 26 points in just 16 games. He’s got 6 goals and 20 assists under his belt, plus a solid plus-minus rating of +10. McDavid plays about 23 minutes and 16 seconds each game, which really highlights how important he is to the Oilers’ lineup. Marchand did give a nod to the Oilers captain, but he’s aware that he could be the crucial player for Edmonton when they face off against Florida.

Nevertheless, it’s not only Marchand who praised McDavid for his talent and skills, but the Oilers’ star also once acknowledged Brad for his incredible work ethic and determination.

Connor McDavid acknowledged Brad Marchand’s work ethic

Not just at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, but Marchand and McDavid were teammates with Canada at the 2016 World Championship in Russia, where they won gold. McDavid was just 19, fresh off his first season with the Oilers, while Marchand turned 28, and had completed his seventh season with the Bruins.

Mentioning his encomium for Marchand, McDavid said, “I played with him a little bit in 2016 and he’s just a really fun guy to play with.” He further added, “He works hard, brings a lot of emotion. He does a great job of getting pucks back, getting pucks off the wall, winning those little battles that sometimes go unnoticed and that are crucial in games. He’d be a great winger to have for sure.”

However, last year when the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters were announced in December 2024, the 37-year-old took a moment to share his elation and conceded, “It’ll be a treat to be alongside him [McDavid], be on his team and watch his habits.”

Interestingly, while both the stars helped Team Canada take home the victory during the 4 Nations Cup, the compatriots will now play against each other. In the battle of Marchand vs McDavid, the fandom is all girded up to see which team will take home The Holy Grail.