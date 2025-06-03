Brad Marchand and Evander Kane’s Family Members Set for Possible Reunion Amid Sons’ Stanley Cup Battle

“I’m just going to enjoy every second of it,” said a beaming Bard Marchand as he noted how he wasn’t going to let pervasive thoughts dampen his mood for the Stanley Cup Finals. Underscoring how this could be, “statistically“, his last Cup appearance, the Canadian winger made it clear that the ride itself is something to be savored. But even if it is his last time upon hockey’s grandest stage, things could very well be memorable for Marchand.

The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers will clash in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second straight time. Emotions are running high. Even more so for Brad Marchand, who transferred to Miami in March, after contract extension talks with the Boston Bruins failed. However, it seems like his debut run with the Cats could also turn out to be something special in the Finals, if the stars align.

A post by B/R Open Ice from June 2 reveals how things could be extra special for Marchand and the Oilers’ Evander Kane during this year’s ultimate NHL action. “Brad Marchand and Evander Kane’s dads were Junior A teammates on the Dartmouth Arrows, in 1981,” the post shares startling details, accompanied by an emoji that truly captures our “mind=blown” feelings.

With that, the social media update also started what could potentially become a rallying cause ahead of the Stanley Cup rematch. “Need the Cup Final team reunion,” B/R Open Ice speaks for all the hockey fans out there. The post also shared a dated image of the Dartmouth Arrows hockey team, now defunct, where Kevin Marchand and Perry Kane can be seen posing for the camera along with their teammates, coach, team president, and vice president. The two are marked with red on the photograph.

So, could friends of the family be considered family as well, by extension? After all, the Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk admitted only a few days ago that the Florida locker room is like one big family. “Our team will stick up for each other, and we’ve got a great bond in that room. We’ve gone through so much this year and years prior to that, you know?” the star forward revealed how the shared journey has brought the players closer to each other. Would that, by default, see the Cats extending a warm welcome to Brad Marchand’s dad’s former colleague? Who knows?

However, while it remains to be seen if a joyous reunion of the old friends indeed occurs, the action on the ice will surely be enough to create a rift between the former Dartmouth Arrows buddies.

Old faces to make up for Brad Marchand’s recent sorrow?

Leaving Boston after 16 seasons with the Bruins was a hard thing for Brad Marchand. “It was very disappointing things didn’t get done,” the winger said on having to say goodbye to his former squad. However, as the Panthers swooped in to capitalize on the situation, it soon became apparent that the Cats and the Canadian were meant for each other. “His personality has helped his linemates. He’s helped our team. His presence in the room,” Florida GM, Bill Zito, recently hailed the former Bruins captain for his lasting impact on the Panthers squad.

14 points in 17 postseason games, and Brad Marchand is already a sensation in Miami despite playing only for a few months under the coaching of Paul Maurice. However, with his contracts expiring this summer, the hockey star is en route to becoming an unrestricted free agent soon. However, The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test‘s Jimmy Murphy believes going back to Boston is a ship that has sailed for Marchand.

But while his future is uncertain, the clash between the Panthers and Oilers is what’s keeping Brad on his toes, for now. “I’m just so excited for it. I’m not nervous about it at all. At the end of the day, however it plays out, it’s going to play out,” Marchand recently told NHL.com about how he’s looking forward to locking horns with the Oilers for the first time in the Panthers’ jersey.

How do you expect the winger's first season in Miami to pan out in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals? Tell us!