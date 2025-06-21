Brad Marchand Clears Air on His Instagram Story Dig at Other NHL Teams After Stanley Cup Win

When the Boston Bruins traded Brad Marchand right ahead of the trade deadline, it shocked the NHL world. After 16 seasons with the Bruins, few expected the team to trade their captain at 37. Meanwhile, the NHL forward suddenly found himself between a rock and a hard place, trying to adjust to the Florida Panthers’ way. And that became the topic of discussion during the 2025 Stanley Cup champions’ team dinner.

Not just Marchand, but everyone who transferred from other NHL teams and shined with the Panthers joined in. “We all have our own story about, you know? Maybe not being the happiest about the situation at the time, and kind of how things played out for certain guys,” Marchand told rink-side reporter Katie Engleson. However, the result of the discussion yielded a hilarious dig at the teams who let them go.

Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk posted stories in appreciation of Brad Marchand. “Thank you, @NHLBRUINS,” they wrote on their Instagram stories, taking a dig at what turned out to be the Bruins’ biggest misstep. However, the 27-year-old went absolutely overboard, sharing a picture of almost every Panther thanking their previous team. And by everyone, I mean even head Paul Maurice and GM Bill Zito.

“Those are the things at the time that you don’t always look at and want to happen. Or you know you’re not happy about it in the moment,” Marchand explained about the sudden transfers players like him faced. However, everyone who has joined the Panthers in the last few years has achieved incredible success. While others may not have had such a quick turnaround like Marchand, they’ve become part of the budding NHL dynasty.

In fact, alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk also alluded to signing with the Cats changing his career trajectory. “Coming down here changed my life,” Tkachuk said after winning his second Stanley Cup. “It all played a part in us winning the cup,” Brad Marchand said about those teams deciding to let today’s Panthers stars go. “So it just kind of came together last night. We were joking about it, and I like to have some fun. So I let everyone know how much I appreciated,“ Marchand added.

