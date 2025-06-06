Brad Marchand Confesses Big Family Sacrifice He Made for Stanley Cup: “Not With Me”

Brad Marchand choosing to be away from his family while the Florida Panthers chase the 2025 Stanley Cup Final really highlights the personal sacrifices that athletes frequently make for their careers. Marchand has been happily married to Katrina since 2015. Together, they’re raising their two daughters, Sawyer, who was born in 2017, and Rue, who joined the family in 2022. He’s also a proud stepdad to Sloane, Katrina’s son from a previous relationship.

His family has always been a key part of his life, giving him balance and stability as he navigates his NHL career. Right now, with the playoffs in full swing, Marchand is all about hockey. He knows it’s tough being away from his family, but he’s committed to the game.

While talking with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts podcast, the hockey star mentioned, “My family’s not with me, so I don’t have anything other than just focusing on hockey, which it helps. At the end of the day, it does help, and it’s a sacrifice to be away from them. There’s a lot of things that go into it, but sometimes things just line up, and it just seems like things line up the right way.”

Being away from his family is tough, but it really helps him focus all his energy and attention on the game. It really shows how dedicated he is and highlights the personal sacrifices that often go unnoticed in the world of professional sports. Since he made the move from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers, Marchand has really been shining with his new team.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs May 5, 2025 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand 63 skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of game one in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Scotiabank Arena Ontario CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxE.xSokolowskix 20250505_jhp_ss9_0252

Leaving the Bruins after 16 seasons was definitely emotional, but he’s really excited to jump in and compete with the Panthers. Well, his postseason stats really do speak for themselves. In 18 postseason games, Marchand racked up 5 goals and 10 assists, bringing his total to 15 points.

Marchand’s impressive plus-minus rating of +11 shows how well he plays on both sides of the ice, making a big impact in the game. He’s put up 26 shots on goal with a shooting percentage of 19.2%. Plus, he’s racked up 30 hits and 46 penalty minutes, which really shows how physical he plays and how dedicated he is to the team’s success. So, how’s he feeling in Florida after all this time?

Brad Marchand is happy for the change

“At this point, you know, when I look back on it, when I look at where I am, where I look at where I would have been if I didn’t get moved, you know, at the end of the day, I’m a competitive person, and, you know, there’s things that I wouldn’t been able to do if I would have stayed in Boston and, you know, retired there and everything,” said Brad Marchand about his trade that happened a few months ago.

“But I’m in a position to play for a cup, and at the end of the day, that’s why I play this game. That’s every hockey player’s dream is to have that opportunity to compete at this level. So I believe wholeheartedly that things happen for a reason.” It was quite an emotional moment for him back then when the franchise he considered home decided to trade him to Florida.

Nevertheless, he was grateful for this transition in his life since it opened doors he never would have had in Boston. True enough, he’s now a part of the Stanley Cup Final, a feat that the present Bruins squad could never have accomplished. He’s taking everything life throws at him in stride and is excited to give his all in the upcoming games of the Final.