“Brad’s a big moment guy,” the Panthers’ GM, Bill Zito, could hardly stop lauding Brad Marchand after the winger’s stupendous performance against the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of Round 2 of the playoffs. And after tonight, Zito’s fondness for the newest Florida signee will only grow stronger.

In Game 2 against the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals, the Canadian hockey sensation pulled out yet another scintillating trick out of the hat. Snatching the puck from the hosts, Marchand scored a breakaway goal by slipping it past Stuart Skinner’s pads to bring the Panthers the victory and level the best-of-7 series. That was his second goal of the night—one that got him into the history books.

Brad Marchand’s first goal of the night, scored in the second period from a pass by Anton Lundell, gave the Cats the lead. The shorthand goal almost won Florida the game, before the Oilers’ Corey Perry managed to tie the match in the third period. However, by the end of the night, it was the Panthers’ winger who had the last laugh. And with that, a new boasting right, Sportsnet Stats highlighted in a post on X from June 6.

“Panthers Brad Marchand is the only player in history to score a shorthanded goal, followed by an Overtime goal in a #StanleyCup Final game,” the social media update gleefully noted Brad Marchand’s latest feat.

The story is developing…