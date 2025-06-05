Brad Marchand for Maple Leafs or Oilers? Uncertain Future After Florida Panthers Fuels 8 Million NHL Rumors

Marchand went from one of the poorest-performing teams in the league, which ultimately failed to make the playoffs, to the defending champions. And in an almost poetic twist, Marchy fit the Cats’ hard-hitting style of hockey like a glove, paving the way for the Rat to score crucial goals during the Panthers’ 2025 playoff campaign. But what if we tell you that the former Bruins’ wild ride isn’t over yet?

Even as the Florida Panthers lock horns with familiar rivals, the Edmonton Oilers, in the Stanley Cup Final, the rumor mill churns. In fact, if you take insider Chris Johnston’s word, then several teams are interested in nabbing the NHL veteran. What’s more? They’re willing to offer a hefty sum. “Brad Marchand will have plenty of teams interested, some willing to offer $8m per,” said Johnston.

“Panthers unlikely to be able to keep him – TSN 1050,” added Johnston, as per the NHL Rumour Report. Although Johnston didn’t name any specific teams, the rumors and speculation are already running wild, with everyone from the Oilers to the Maple Leafs being linked to the 36-year-old. In fact, experts and analysts, like former Leafs player and TSN’s Overdrive host Bryan Hayes and Jeff O’Neil, have already backed the idea.

The pair chatted about the possibility of the Leafs going “all in” on Brad Marchand when free agency stars on July 1. While O’Neil paused for a moment, he said: “Yes, I confirm it. Why not?” he asked, while Hayed joined in. “100%-110%. I confirm it,” said Hayes, saying it would be a huge deal if the Leafs could sign the man who’s been a thorn to their side for years.

It was Marchand’s heroics during overtime in Game 3 that sparked the comeback for the Florida Panthers and narrowed Toronto’s series lead. What’s more? That goal marked his 5th game-winning playoff goal against Toronto. However, the $8 million AAV contract rumor isn’t the only bad news for the Cats.

Brad Marchand dropped a depressing hint

Besides the rumors surrounding the Panthers being unable to retain the 36-year-old, the forward himself dropped some depressing hints about his future. The former Boston Bruins captain had a chat with NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin regarding his NHL future. And fans of the veteran hockey player didn’t really like the signals he gave during that interview.

“Statistically, it’ll most likely be my last one,” Brad Marchand told Benjamin about his chances of competing in another Stanley Cup final in the future. “Hopefully it’s not, but that’s just how this game works. I’m just going to enjoy every second of it,” the Cats’ forward confessed. He said something similar about the uncertainty of his future during his conversation with Elliotte Friedman.

via Imago Credits: X/Florida Panthers

“I have over the past months. I’ve thought about, you know? Potential situations. But till you really know what options are like, it’s all theoretical,” said the NHL star. That being said, the Florida Panthers’ newest member drove all those thoughts out of his head ahead of the finals against Edmonton. While this is the second time the Cats are facing the Oilers, this is his first final against the team in a Panthers jersey.

“I kind of parked all that, and I’m just especially right now just being in the moment and enjoying it,” explained Brad Marchand. The statement echoed what he told Amalie Benjamin about denying every moment of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. While the stakes are insanely high, Marchand doesn’t feel too stressed about what could be his last cup final.