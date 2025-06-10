Brad Marchand Gets Honest About Sam Bennett’s Risky Plays During Stanley Cup Finals: ‘He’s Been an Animal’

“If you are lucky enough to get your name on that Stanley Cup, that is what is so unique, and it is so difficult to win a Stanley Cup,” said Wayne Gretzky. The Great One certainly believes it is tough to beat the allure of the Holy Grail of ice hockey. Hence, more often than not, the grit and resilience take over the ice rink as both teams try to overpower each other in the battle. Something similar happened in Game 3 of the finals when Sam Bennett received an interference penalty due to his intense style of play. However, later, when the Panthers took the playoff lead on their home rink, Brad Marchand gave a subtle acknowledgement to Bennett’s performance.

A 6-1 win at home, and the Panthers nearly dominated the game right from the beginning when Marchand took the lead by scoring 56 seconds into the game. And for Bennett? One shot into the net and it became his 14th goal of the postseason, surpassing the total number of goals he scored in five of his 11 regular NHL seasons! Head coach Paul Maurice described the young forward as someone who is just so good all over the ice. “He does all the hard things, and that’s just who he is,” Maurice said mid-game when the 28-year-old scored. And Marchand, too, offered some similar opinions regarding Bennett’s aggressive play.

In a post-game interview, Marchand revealed, “Yeah, I mean, he’s been an animal this whole, this whole playoffs. He’s built for this time of year, just how competitive he is and how intense. Obviously, you see the physicality piece, you know, that shift was a perfect example of his game.” Honestly, Bennett scored in almost every other game he played in the playoffs. With the final series going on against the Oilers, he recorded four goals in the last three games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Apr 26, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett 9 celebrates after making an assist on a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period during game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20250426_nrs_fo8_0017

AD

And Marchand didn’t wait to throw the spotlight Bennett deserved. Hence, the 37-year-old further continued, “He competes in battles and he’s not scared to go to the dirty areas where this time of year it’s where a lot of goals are scored, right? And I think that’s one of the biggest separators that he has is when you get into this time of year, you have to be going to the dirty areas and he lives there.” And Bennett proved it with his physical prowess on ice. This time, after knocking Vasily Podkolzin with a huge defensive hit, he hit that breakaway goal in the second period.

After all, to Marchand, he is someone who got–“the hands, the skill, the capitalize in front of the net and he has the intensity to level and the strength to compete in quarters, that physicality piece.” Moreover, together, both Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett have combined for 8 of Florida’s 13 goals in the series so far. As much as it sounds thrilling with the team flourishing as the Finals come to an end, there’s another concern that worries the NHL fans—Bennett’s trade with the Panthers.

Coach Paul Maurice’s remark on Sam Bennett’s playing style amidst the playoff season

When asked about Bennett’s trade, Maurice jokingly made a remark. “He’s got a horrible attitude. I think he’s got bubonic plague,” he said in a very playful manner. But did he really mean that?

Not when he further said, “he’s so good all over the ice, but he doesn’t cheat the game for the two goals. He’s underperked,” after he made the shot! Hence, what Maurice quoted earlier perhaps proved the way Bennett shows relentless energy and impact on ice while emphasising how he ignites his team’s momentum when needed the most.

In fact, after receiving the penalty in Game 3, Sam Bennett also confessed, “It certainly can be difficult at times.” He added, “I’ve definitely been in situations where I’ve crossed that line. I never try to, but I try to play as close to that line as I can. It takes time and experience to figure out how to be as close to that line as possible without crossing it.”

However, for the 28-year-old then justified his aggressive style of play, and mentioned, “It’s not going to be perfect. Sometimes you’re going to go over, but sometimes it’s necessary to play as close to that line to help your team win.”

So, if Bennett hits the free market soon this summer, it isn’t simply going to be his numbers driving the interest; rather, every playful jab and raw admiration suggested by entities like Marchand and Maurice, to prove that his value goes beyond the stat sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad