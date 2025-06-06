Brad Marchand Has No Regrets About Boston Decision as He Makes Honest Stanley Cup Confession

Brad Marchand’s move from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers was a big moment in his impressive NHL career. After 16 seasons with the Bruins, where he was captain and played a key role in their 2011 Stanley Cup win, the hockey star hit a surprising bump when contract talks came to a standstill. Even though he really wanted to stay in Boston, the Bruins decided it was time to rebuild, which meant he got traded to Florida just before this year’s trade deadline. Back then, the move really took a toll on Marchand emotionally.

“You know, I’ve had an incredible run in that organization and I’m extremely proud. Just how things went there. Sorry. So, yeah, it was very disappointing that things didn’t get done just because, obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there,” Brad Marchand said, clearly heartbroken, during his first press conference after the trade. He shared how disappointed he was about leaving the only NHL team he had ever played for, really emphasizing how tough it was to say goodbye to a city and organization that felt like home. Still, Marchand saw the chance for a great professional opportunity coming up.

On the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas had a conversation about joining the Panthers. It really sparked his competitive spirit and gave him a fresh sense of purpose. He mentioned, “At this point, you know, when I look back on it, when I look at where I am, where I look at where I would have been if I didn’t get moved, you know, at the end of the day, I’m a competitive person, and, you know, there’s things that I wouldn’t been able to do if I would have stayed in Boston and, you know, retired there and everything. But I’m in a position to play for a cup, and at the end of the day, that’s why I play this game. That’s every hockey player’s dream is to have that opportunity to compete at this level. So I believe wholeheartedly that things happen for a reason.”

As he gets closer to what he thinks might be his last Stanley Cup Final, Marchand looks back on his journey with a feeling of gratitude. Even though leaving Boston was tough, he’s all about embracing the now and getting ready to compete at the highest level again. Absolutely, he’s won the Cup before, but he knows that having the chance to play with a team like the Panthers is something special.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning Apr 15, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand 63 skate against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementxNeitzelx 20250415_neb_sv7_0086

The NHL star wrapped up his thoughts on the trade by saying, “So yeah, I can’t say yes or no, whether it was the best thing for me, but I know that I’m grateful to be here, and I know that I loved every minute of being in Boston. I was nervous as anything to move and to not really know what was expected or not know what was coming, but I loved every second of being here as well. So it’s a win-win.”

Marchand has really made a name for himself with the Bruins throughout his career. So, with the Panthers, it’s just a matter of waiting to see if he can snag that Stanley Cup. But have you heard any of the indications that the NHL player has made about retiring?

Brad Marchand casually dropped retirement hints

“I honestly feel less stressed now going into this Final than I did in the first round of the last five playoffs I was in, I’m just so excited for it. I’m not nervous about it at all. At the end of the day, however it plays out, it’s going to play out. Statistically, it’ll most likely be my last one; hopefully it’s not, but that’s just how this game works. I’m just going to enjoy every second of it,” Brad Marchand said, reflecting on his hockey career.

He’s played in a bunch of regular seasons in the NHL and has experienced 13 postseasons. At this stage, he’s really just focused on making the most of his time left in the league, given all the experience he’s gained. So, I get that some fans might be worried about a retirement announcement coming up, but we have to remember that he’s 37 years old right now.

Most hockey stars tend to retire around this age, although there are a few players above that age group still in the NHL. Marchand is all about staying in the moment and not really worrying about what’s ahead.