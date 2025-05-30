“Brad Marchand Look Like He’s Aged?”: ESPN’s P. K. Subban Reveals Florida Panthers’ Chances at Stanley Cup

The Florida Panthers, the team that missed seven conference finals in the 2010s, have now made it to their third straight Stanley Cup final. What’s more? They are the ones to beat, the defending champions. It’s like Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amor said, “They’re a great team and it’s obvious the last couple of years, they’re the standard, obviously,” after the Panthers knocked his team out of the Stanley Cup race.

Another thing that’s similar to last year is who they’ll face in the finals. The Edmonton Oilers just booked their rematch with the Panthers after beating the Dallas Stars 6-3 to seal the deal in Game 5. While the excitement surrounding the first Stanley Cup rematch since the Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 2008-2009 clashes is already soaring, ESPN analyst P.K. Subban debated a crucial question: Can the Panthers do it again?

“You know, at the beginning of the year, I said to myself, ‘There’s no way. How are they going to get better? How are they going to keep all of these guys?'” said analyst P.K. Subban while discussing the answer to this question. The Florida Panthers did let some depth players, like Kevin Stenlund and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, go. “But they go and get a guy like Brad Marchand,” he added.

“People want to say he’s aging. Does Brad Marshall look like he’s aged? I’m sorry; at times, he’s looked like the Florida Panthers’ best player,” said P.K. Subban. Subban wasn’t wrong. The age question did come up among fans when the Cats signed the 36-year-old NHL veteran near the March trade deadline. Yet, Marchand has brushed away those fears during the playoffs.

Remember Marchand’s crucial Game 3-winning overtime goal against the Maple Leafs that kept the Florida Panthers alive in Round 2? The veteran hockey star has gelled incredibly well with the Panthers, already scoring 14 points with 4 goals and 10 assists in the playoffs. And it’s not just Marchand, but the whole squad. “I think the Florida Panthers are in a better position than they were last year going to the Stanley Cup,” added Subban. After all, the Panthers have seen 19 different skaters score at least one goal this postseason. That being said, the Edmonton Oilers also look like a team on a mission.

Edmonton Oilers look to dethrone the Florida Panthers

Besides praising the additions Florida made and saying they’re in better shape this year, P.K. Subban also explained that they’re the dominant force in the NHL. “I don’t see a weakness right now with the Florida Panthers,” Subban said on ESPN. As the analyst pointed out, the Panthers indeed dominated their opponents in this year’s playoffs.

2020 and 2021 champions Tampa Bay Lightning lost their series 4-1 against the Cats. The Carolina Hurricanes suffered the same fate at their hands, with only the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to drag the defending champs to Game 7 in Round 2. However, the Edmonton Oilers were similarly dominant.

While they looked terrible against the LA Kings in their first two matches, something changed from Game 3 as the Edmonton Oilers pulled off six consecutive comeback wins. The Vegas Golden Knights, who had knocked the Oilers out in 2023, lost the series 4-1. But the biggest surprise came against the Dallas Stars.

Despite their new Finnish Mafia looking more formidable and ever with Mikko Rantanen in the mix, the Oilers simply outscored the Stars 22-11 goals to make it to the final after playing 16 games. That’s two less than last year and one less than the Florida Panthers needed this year. The Oilers’ depth scoring has also improved. Like the Panthers, they’ve also had 19 players scoring at least one goal this postseason, compared to 14 players from last year. So it’s safe to say that if anyone can expose a Panthers’ weakness or Brad Marchand’s age, then it’s the Oilers.