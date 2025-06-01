Brad Marchand Makes Honest Promise to Florida Panthers Fan After Teammate Reveals His ‘Blizzard’ Obsession

“We were just calm. That’s what this team is. We’re calm,” said a beaming Brad Marchand as the Florida Panthers trounced the Carolina Hurricanes to reach the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive season. However, some would argue that it was the 37-year-old’s nibbling on the “Blizzard” that helped the Cats keep their cool. And now, it looks like even the fans want in on the joke that’s been taking the community by storm.

Ahead of Game 4 between the Cats and the Canes, Brad Marchand sent the fans spiraling as they speculated what the Panthers’ winger was seen eating during a break in the previous game. Coach Paul Maurice jokingly labeled the speculations as a “conspiracy theory,” while Marchand himself claimed it was only honey. However, it seems like the Florida loyalists are rather interested in keeping things more ice cream-focused. And Brad isn’t one to complain.

In a post on X from May 31 by the official Florida Panthers account, one fan can be seen taking Brad Marchand’s Blizzard obsession a little too seriously. Only recently, the winger’s teammate, Carter Verhaeghe, claimed that Brad is the “biggest DQ advocate there is,” and this fan only sought to give the Canadian something to show his love for Dairy Queen in an even better way.

Captioned, “thinking about blizzards all day long,” the post shows Brad Marchand being handed two custom stickers, in the Panthers’ locker room, designed specially for him by a fan. The stickers capture the star’s love for chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard, and Marchand couldn’t hold back on his happiness. “Wow! I like it. Thank you very much!” Marchand could be heard saying as he took a good gander at the stickers.

Immediately, he knew how to make use of the gifts. “That’s gonna go on my locker,” said Brad, holding up one of those stickers, while revealing the purpose for the second one, “…and that’s gonna go on my car mirror, so I can think of Blizzard all day long,” Marchand grinned. Blizzard or not, one thing’s for sure: the ex-Boston captain has been on top of his game since being traded to Florida in March.

With 14 points in 17 playoff games so far, Brad has proven to be a crucial member of the Panthers’ roster in their title defense journey. Despite being on the team for only a short time, Marchand’s experience has oozed over the brim for the world to witness, and the folks over at the Florida camp couldn’t be happier about it. “His personality has helped his linemates,” GM Bill Zito hasn’t held back on lauding the team’s newest signee on how he has transformed the locker room environment altogether.

But how long is the honeymoon period going to last, you might wonder?

Could Brad Marchand be enjoying his favorite dessert elsewhere next year?

After the current season comes to an end, Marchand is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the summer. With 17 NHL seasons under his belt, it’s safe to say that Marchand is one of the most seasoned stars out there. Bearing that in mind, it’s also not too hard to imagine that all franchises in the League will lay their individual bids to get the Canadian on their roster for the coming season.

Among other teams, it seems like the Toronto Maple Leafs are desperate to turn things around after their postseason campaign came to a disappointing end in Round 2 of the playoffs. And who better to help the Atlantic Division giants see brighter days than the Canadian winger who is renowned for his aggressive play style?

With the Leafs also rumored to be eyeing Marchand for a deal after his time with the Panthers comes to an end, where do you see the winger pursuing his love for the sport in the future? With Brad claiming that his wish is to continue playing till 40, do you think his love for Dairy Queen could be explored further in Florida? Or do you believe fate has different plans for the veteran? Tell us below!