Brad Marchand Makes Stanley Cup History to Match 59-Year-Old Record Held by NHL Great

If we had a penny every time Brad Marchand came up with a sensational performance to bring his team the win, we’d be rich by now! He’s done it for the Boston Bruins for 16 years, and it seems like even with the Florida Panthers, the 37-year-old’s sharp skills haven’t rusted one bit. “I think this is one of the tightest series I think anyone will ever see,” Marchand said before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. But does he even know that he only has himself to blame for making the 2025 Finals so thrilling to watch?

It has been quite the joyride for Brad Marchand with the Panthers so far. Before tonight’s game, the Canadian winger had already racked up 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists; four of those goals coming in the Finals), further cementing his reputation as a “big game player“. In Game 3, he broke a half-century-old record, without even breaking into a sweat. And now, Marchand has done it again. This time, pummeling through a milestone set even further back in time.

The Athletic‘s Chris Johnston took to X on June 14 to highlight the latest feather to be added to Brad Marchand’s illustrious cap. “Brad Marchand joins Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to score five goals in multiple Stanley Cup Finals in the last 59 years,” the social media update reveals, and yes, this is your cue to hail the ex-Bruins captain once again, Florida fans.

While Lemieux’s NHL career was abruptly cut short at the age of 40 because of atrial fibrillation, which affected his heart, the former Pittsburgh Penguins centre wasn’t nicknamed the “Magnificent One” for nothing. Surely, a club that Brad Marchand would be delighted to be a member of.

