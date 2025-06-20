Brad Marchand Makes Urgent Plea to Florida Panthers GM After Stanley Cup

There are some standout players out there, like Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and a few others who have hit their UFA status. There were a bunch of questions about their future, especially Marchand, who the Panthers grabbed from the Boston Bruins right before the NHL trade deadline. Why’s that? So, his post-season stats with his new NHL team really say a lot. In 23 games, Marchand racked up 10 goals, 10 assists, and a total of 20 points, getting plenty of ice time to really give his opponents a hard time.

Looks like general manager Bill Zito is pretty optimistic about putting the players back to the team. Recently, while talking with the TSN Hockey panel, he mentioned, “I think we can bring them all back.”

But, you know, this is going to be a bit tight. So, for Florida to bring in Marchand, Bennett, and a couple of others, especially with just $19 million in cap space, it’s going to take some serious financial mastermind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Zito also talked about the new players Florida picked up during the trade deadline, stating, “As impactful as they are on the ice, the fact that if you came into our room this morning and you’ve never been, you didn’t know, you wouldn’t have been able to tell that those were the new guys, and so the way they’ve figured a way to fit in and the way that their teammates have pulled them in, it’s still the team, the single entity. I think that speaks volumes as far the character of those guys and the character of the room.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Panthers GM has put together a team that really plays like a family! Even newcomers have jumped in nicely and found their place with the franchise. So, he’s looking for those players to sign an extension after this successful run in 2025. And it seems like Marchand has put in an urgent request. On X, The Hockey News contributor Armando Velez reported that when a reporter asked Marchand, “What do you have to say to Bill Zito?” the NHL star said, “Give me a contract!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This just highlights how much the 37-year-old wants to keep playing for this franchise. Marchand spent 16 seasons with the Bruins, but it seems like he’s not planning to head back to Boston anytime soon. He’s looking to solidify his legacy while making the most of his last hockey seasons with Florida.

This is a developing report…