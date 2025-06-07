Brad Marchand Repeats 14-Year-Old Stanley Cup Play to Give Florida Panthers Lead Against Edmonton Oilers

“When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks,” even Brad Marchand sounded surprised when he admitted that his first experience of the Panthers’ locker room didn’t feel altogether alien. However, being traded to Florida after 16 seasons with the Bruins was still a hurt he couldn’t forget entirely. Be that as it may, at least he’s giving his new teammates a lot to be happy about.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are in full motion, and the defending champs aren’t in the best place they could be. Trailing the Edmonton 1-0 in the best-of-7 series, the Florida Panthers desperately need a win to get back on level terms. And tonight, at Rogers Place during Game 2, Brad Marchand once again rose up to the occasion. And with that, fond memories came rushing in.

B/R Open Ice‘s X post from June 6 shared one uncanny detail regarding Marchand’s goal from today’s match, which put the Florida Panthers in the driver’s seat by the end of the second period. “June 6, 2011: Brad Marchand scores a shorthanded goal in the Stanley Cup Final June 6, 2025: Brad Marchand scores a shorthanded goal in the Stanley Cup Final,” the post notes.

Thanks to Brad’s goal, with a pass from Anton Lundell at 12:09, to put the puck past Stuart Skinner, the Cats are now up 4-3 ahead in the third and final period.

The story is developing…