brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Brad Marchand Repeats 14-Year-Old Stanley Cup Play to Give Florida Panthers Lead Against Edmonton Oilers

ByDiptarko Paul

Jun 6, 2025 | 10:35 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks,” even Brad Marchand sounded surprised when he admitted that his first experience of the Panthers’ locker room didn’t feel altogether alien. However, being traded to Florida after 16 seasons with the Bruins was still a hurt he couldn’t forget entirely. Be that as it may, at least he’s giving his new teammates a lot to be happy about.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are in full motion, and the defending champs aren’t in the best place they could be. Trailing the Edmonton 1-0 in the best-of-7 series, the Florida Panthers desperately need a win to get back on level terms. And tonight, at Rogers Place during Game 2, Brad Marchand once again rose up to the occasion. And with that, fond memories came rushing in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

B/R Open Ice‘s X post from June 6 shared one uncanny detail regarding Marchand’s goal from today’s match, which put the Florida Panthers in the driver’s seat by the end of the second period. “June 6, 2011: Brad Marchand scores a shorthanded goal in the Stanley Cup Final June 6, 2025: Brad Marchand scores a shorthanded goal in the Stanley Cup Final,” the post notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Thanks to Brad’s goal, with a pass from Anton Lundell at 12:09, to put the puck past Stuart Skinner, the Cats are now up 4-3 ahead in the third and final period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Brad Marchand's magic touch: Is he the Panthers' secret weapon for another Stanley Cup run?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved