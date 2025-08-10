Brad Marchand Reveals Bill Zito’s Move That Got Him Signed to Florida Panthers

“I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue.” That’s what Brad Marchand said before free agency even began. There was plenty of speculation about where he might end up, especially with the Toronto Maple Leafs needing someone to fill the huge gap left by Mitch Marner. However, everyone was surprised when Marchand opted to remain with the Florida Panthers at the end of the day. Following a successful season in which he played half of the season in Boston and the rest in Florida, many could not understand why he chose Florida instead of Toronto. And you may be surprised at the answer.

In a one-on-one interview with RG.org, Marchand revealed the real reason he stayed with the team, and it wasn’t about money or fame. “They enjoy being part of it and being part of the relationships that we build every day,” he said. “When you get to be part of an incredible organization like Florida they make it easy to be around. It was the youngest I have felt in a long time walking into that room… I felt very rejuvenated. I’m excited to be part of it for a long time.”

A big credit for this success goes to General Manager Bill Zito. He has managed to tie down key players like Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad onto long-term deals, which ensure long-term stability of the team. Even Brad Marchand culminated these shifts as a great contributor related to his decision to remain with the team: “Bennett and E coming back were huge factors in me staying…Those guys are awesome, guys that I really vibe with well, and I really wanted to stay there,” said Marchand, and Bill Zito ensured it happened. The Panthers are much younger in talent core with some seasoned vets like Marchand and Sergei Bobrovsky, but they are not just in the business of winning this year, but winning year after year after year.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning Apr 15, 2025 Tampa. Florida, USA Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand 63 skate against the Tampa Bay., Lightning during the first period at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena Florida USA

The Panthers have evolved from a team once mostly supported by visiting Bruins fans into a franchise with a loyal fan base. Despite ticket prices rising by 36.5%, their season ticket renewal rate remains an impressive 91%. For Marchand, Florida represents more than just hockey; it’s a community he deeply cherishes. With Bill Zito’s smart leadership guiding the way, the Panthers’ future has never looked brighter. But since Marchand’s contract keeps him playing until he’s 43 years old, people are wondering if he might retire soon. Well, let’s hear it from him.

Brad Marchand shows no signs of slowing down or retiring soon

Fresh off winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, Brad Marchand is crystal clear. Well, yes, he’s not retiring anytime soon and won’t entertain retirement talk. His new six-year contract runs through the 2030-31 season, which shows his intention to keep playing at a high level until then. While questions about retirement often come up for players over 35. But Marchand says, “Hopefully I can keep up with the young guys here in the next number of years here. It’s something I want to hold on to as long as I can. My family loves it.”

Though he’s never been the biggest or fastest player on the ice, Marchand’s knack for getting under opponents’ skin has made him one of the NHL’s toughest competitors. During the 2024-25 season, he split time between the Boston Bruins and the Panthers, scoring 51 points in 71 games. Only four of those points came after his trade to Florida at the deadline; however, once the playoffs started, Marchand caught fire. He delivered 20 points in 23 games, including 10 goals and 10 assists. As a result, his excellent performance was significant when it came to winning the second consecutive Stanley Cup in Florida.

So, yes, Brad Marchand is loyal to the Panthers even beyond the money. He feels good about belonging to a team culture and group of which he has great admiration. Other NHL teams, like the Toronto Maple Leafs, could learn from Florida’s approach by rewarding players who bring passion and commitment rather than constant roster churn. For Marchand, it’s the love of the game and the camaraderie with his teammates that keep him going strong.