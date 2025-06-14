Brad Marchand Rumor Brings Hope to Maple Leafs After Heartbreaking Mitch Marner Exit News Confirmed

“Until you really know what the options are it’s all theoretical. Anything is on the table,” Brad Marchand had already confessed that his hockey future is yet to be decided. With unrestricted free agency on the horizon, the 37-year-old Canadian hockey star is currently pondering all his options. However, it looks like he could actually go on to play for the team he grew up supporting as a kid in Nova Scotia.

In recent weeks, multiple Florida Panthers players have been linked with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are eyeing a rebuild of their squad after yet another disappointing playoff campaign. Among others, Brad Marchand’s name has frequently come up, especially because of his incredible performance in this postseason after transferring to Miami in March.

Over the years, Marchand has built quite a reputation for himself by thrashing Toronto in multiple clutch situations. In fact, it was his goal against them in Game 3 of the second-round series this year that potentially tipped the scales in the Panthers’ favor. However, he might soon be doing the same to others, in a Leafs jersey. With it finally getting confirmed that Mitch Marner will not be returning to Toronto after all, the Atlantic Division powerhouse could actually get their hands on Brad Marchand, as an X post by NHL Trade Rumours from June 13 suggests.

As per former hockey player, and current NHL analyst for The Athletic, Chris Johnston, Brad Marchand and the Toronto Maple Leafs are a collaboration that could become a reality. “Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs “make sense on some level” for Brad Marchand,” the X post quotes the hockey pundit from the Chris Johnston Show.

The Leafs have won their last Stanley Cup way back in 1967. Naturally, it’s about time the franchise finally gets to relive its glory days once again. And who better to reinstate the man who has repeatedly made Toronto suffer? Even in this postseason, when the Florida Panthers crossed paths with the Maple Leafs, it was Brad Marchand who pulled off a performance from his dreams to thrash the Canadian team in Game 3.

To make things more entertaining, Marchand even went on to note his displeasure at the Maple Leafs fans’ behavior toward the team after the 5-4 loss. Quite the way to get yourself on your foes’ good books, indeed! But it’s his on-ice display of skills that seems to have gotten him on Toronto’s radar.

Brad Marchand keeps making new fans with his prowess with the stick

Transferring to Florida in March, Marchand only got to play two regular-season games with the Panthers. However, with the playoffs arriving, the winger has shown his worth to his new comrades in an impressive manner. With 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists) in 21 postseason games, Brad has been a crucial force behind the Panthers’ title defense campaign so far. Even Florida GM, Bill Zito, admitted that having Marchand in the roster has been a terrific boost for the team’s overall morale.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ @flapanthers

With Brad breaking a 52-year-old record with his goal against the Oilers, 56 seconds into Game 3, he has once again proved it beyond any doubt that he still has more to offer to the sport. Naturally, with the Toronto Maple Leafs being advised by a former Florida coach, Doug MacLean, about upping their scouting game, their desire to get Brad on board has only gotten stronger.

As per some sources, Marchand could well be on his way to secure a massive $8 million contract wherever he decides to go next after his stint with Florida comes to an end in July. But how much do you think his value be? Tell us!