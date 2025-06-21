Brad Marchand Spent $200 on Florida Panthers Jersey During Stanley Cup Celebrations in Miami

The audacious campaign has finally come to an end. Surprising many hockey fans, the Panthers picked up their second consecutive Stanley Cup win. However, for Brad Marchand, the jubilation might be even more amplified than most of his teammates. And he’s doing everything he can to make sure that he doesn’t miss out on any chance to commemorate his first stint with the South Florida team.

The former Boston Bruins captain was traded to the Cats in March, just ahead of the trade deadline. But as fate would have it, it turned out to be one heck of a move for Marchand. Now, with the NHL season coming to an official end, it seems like the winger is hell bent on preserving all the memories from the stupendous camping. “It’s incredible, the moments that you look back on, and at the time you don’t appreciate what they could mean at the end of the day,” the Canadian told ESPN about how important it is to live in the moment. And he’s also walking the talk in every possible way.

Empty Netters took to X on June 20 to show how Brad Marchand is making memories every step of the way to ensure that his time as a Panthers star is looked back at fondly when his playing days are over. Captioned, “Brad Marchand out here living his best life and giving back to the people,” the social media update highlights how the 37-year-old is quickly becoming a popular figure within the Panthers’ community.

As per Empty Netter’s post, Marchand bought a Florida jersey off a fan for 200 bucks. The social media update also shared a screenshot of what we believe to be a conversation between the original owner of the jersey and their mate. In the screenshot, the Panthers fan can be seen informing his jersey dealer about who now owns the product. For obvious reasons, the person on the other end of the chat has a hard time believing the whole thing and admits the whole situation to be “nuts“.

