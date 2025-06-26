Brad Marchand Targets Oilers’ Jake Walman in Panthers Star’s Latest Social Media Dig

“Thank you for the MVP, @CalgaryFlames.” That’s what Brad Marchand posted on Instagram about Sam Bennett after winning the Stanley Cup, trolling the Flames. After clinching the trophy with the Florida Panthers, he mocked 19 teams for trading players to the Panthers. From winning the Stanley Cup for the second time in his career to taunting NHL teams, Marchand never fails to amaze with his ability to get under people’s skin. On the ice, he trolls players, dishes out trash talk, and indirectly pressures opponents into making mistakes.

After taking care of those 19 teams, Marchand has now turned his attention to Oilers player Jake Walman. He commented on a social media post where Walman can be seen laughing at Panthers jersey No. 92, Tomas Nosek. The moment occurred during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and the Panthers. The score was tied 3-3, and the game had gone into overtime. At 1:43 into OT, Walman was seen laughing while staring down Nosek. So, when ‘Barkov Memes’ shared a snapshot of that moment on Instagram, Brad Marchand jumped into the comments, writing: “Think he’s still laughing?”

Late into the game’s overtime period, a flustered Nosek misplayed the puck while attempting to clear the zone, sending it straight out of play for a delay of game penalty. That crucial mistake cost the Panthers Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final series. In response, Walman aggressively approached Nosek and laughed in his face, clearly trying to rattle him. But in the long run, the Panthers went on to win the Cup, and Brad Marchand’s comment became all the more pointed. Needless to say, Walman’s anger and mockery ended up looking like shallow, empty bravado.

