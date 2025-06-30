Brad Marchand’s Future Hint Drops as Free Agency Nears

Brad Marchand is gearing up to hit the unrestricted free agent market on July 1. This will be his first time exploring the open market after that unexpected midseason trade that took him from his long-time home in Boston to the Florida Panthers. During the 2024–25 season, the 37-year-old netted 23 goals and dished out 28 assists across 71 regular-season games with both teams. Now that he’s wrapped up the last year of his eight-year, $49 million contract, Marchand’s experience and solid two-way game really make him a sought-after player.

The Panthers are in a bit of a tight spot with their budget, especially after giving Sam Bennett that hefty $64 million contract. Now, they have to figure out if they want to keep Marchand around, especially since both Boston and Toronto are gearing up to make some serious offers if he hits the free agency market. Marchand had an absolutely amazing postseason.

In 23 playoff games with Florida, he scored 10 goals and added 10 assists, finishing with an impressive +17 rating while the Panthers clinched their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Throughout his impressive postseason career, Marchand has racked up 66 goals and 92 assists in 180 games, along with a +47 plus-minus. These stats really highlight his reputation as a clutch player who shines when the playoffs heat up. This definitely makes him a strong pick for any team looking for a veteran leader to add to their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems like there are going to be plenty of options popping up for the star forward. Darren Dreger, the hockey insider, shared on X, “Credit to Utah Mammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston, and Toronto to among those with strong interest.”

AD

So, if Marchand hits the unrestricted free agent market tomorrow, Dreger thinks there will be a ton of interest—not just from Boston and Toronto, two original teams with playoff experience and some salary-cap wiggle room, but also from Utah. This shows that the Mammoth are going after things with a lot of ambition and confidence; they see Marchand not as a long shot, but as someone they really want to go after.

This is a developing report…