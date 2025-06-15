brand-logo
Brad Marchand’s Goal Sparks Jaw-Dropping Reaction From Oilers Fan as NHL Community Left Stunned

BySagnik Bagchi

Jun 14, 2025 | 11:48 PM EDT

0
Debate
“Our projection model now gives the Panthers a 78 percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup, leaving the Oilers with a 22 percent likelihood of pulling off back-to-back victories,” wrote The Athletic’s NHL Staff Writer Dom Luszczyszyn, after the Florida Panthers regained the series lead in Game 5. With the Panthers now just one away from repeating as the Stanley Cup champions, Brad Marchand emerged as the Game 5 hero.

Marcarhnd once again proved the Panthers made the right decision to sign him in March when he scored the opening goal at 9:12 of the first period. Marchand put himself into the perfect position for a breakaway, weaving a path through the defense and scoring an impressive goal. Yet, that was only the beginning. Marchand pounced on the puck and found the gap once again in the third period, outplaying Evan Bouchard before beating Pickard to score the Cats’ third unanswered goal.

His goal was so impressive that it sparked one Edmonton Oilers fan to pull off a ridiculous move. However, it may not be right to call the man an Edmonton fan because he took off his Oilers’ jersey to reveal a Panthers’ jersey beneath it. A turncoat moment that immediately irked true Oilers fans. “Marchy can add fan conversion to his spectacular resume,” commented one hockey fan.

This story is developing…

Panthers fan conversion: Is it loyalty or just a bandwagon moment for hockey fans?

