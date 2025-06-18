Brad Marchand’s Kids Deliver Emotional Surprise Moments Before Crucial Stanley Cup Finals Clash

It’s Game 6, and the Stanley Cup is already in the house for the Panthers. Unless the Edmonton Oilers can find a way to take this series to Game 7, then the Stanley Cup won’t be leaving Amerant Arena tonight. Naturally, everything’s come down to this one game as the Oilers desperately try to beat Brad Marchand and Co. So what could be more soothing during such a high-stress game than a heartfelt message from your loved ones?

Well, if you ask Marchand, then he’ll probably say nothing can top what his children had to say ahead of the crucial game. “Hi Daddy, it’s me, Rue Rue. Hey, Daddy, it’s Sawyer. Hey Papa, it’s Sloan,” the Marchand kids said in a voice note to their dad. “Congratulations getting on to the Stanley Cup Finals. It’s a lot of work and effort that you have to put in for it,” said his older daughter, Sawyer Marchand.

“It’s been so awesome to watch you over my whole childhood and growing up and seeing the man you’ve become and all that you’ve done,” added his eldest, Sloane, before his sister took over again. “No matter what happens in the game, we’re so proud of you,” added Sawyer, in the voice note that The Players Tribune shared on X.

AD

This story is developing…