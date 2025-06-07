Brad Marchand’s Mom Turns Heads After Emotional Stanely Cup Game 2 Winning Goal Reaction

Calling Brad Marchand’s season a rollercoaster ride would be an understatement. The Rat King went from being part of the 5th-worst team in the League to signing with the defending champions with barely over a month left till the Stanley Cup playoffs. What’s more? Not only did Marchand fit into his former divisional rival club’s system like a glove, but the 36-year-old has thrived.

So much so that the NHL veteran went from having no chance to make it to the playoffs to scoring potential series-saving goals at the highest level. He became the difference maker for the Florida Panthers tonight, after neither team could put the other away throughout regulation and then during the first overtime. Marchand found the perfect gap and, in a flash of individual brilliance, slapped home the winner for Florida, that too in front of his parents.

While the entire Florida camp exploded into wild celebration inside Rogers Place, Brad Marchand’s mother stole the spotlight. Lynn Marchand could barely contain herself as her son leveled the playing field in Game 2, “8:05 into overtime number two,” said the announcer. Meanwhile, Lynn Marchand clapped and cheered in excitement beside her husband, Kevin Marchand.

This story is developing…