Brad Marchand’s Neighbor Reveals True Nature of Florida Panthers Star After Unexpected Encounter

When the Boston Bruins went on a trip to the White House in 2012, Brad Marchand was still a relatively unknown name outside the hockey community. And yet, when the then-POTUS Barack Obama called the winger a “little ball of hate,” it suddenly cemented the Canadian’s reputation as a supremely aggressive player. But the 37-year-old’s neighbors seem to know for a fact that Marchand’s on-ice persona is just a front he puts up to intimidate his opponents.

Over his 17 seasons in the NHL, Brad Marchand has created quite a name for himself as someone who loves a fair bit of scramble. His physical way of playing hockey has made him one of the most beloved yet disliked players in the league and beyond, the man is practically a paradox personified. But there’s more to the Panthers star than what meets the eye, as those living next door to him could attest.

In an X post by BeatinTheBookie.com from June 16, Marchand’s softer side has been revealed. “How good of a guy is Brad Marchand?” posits the social media update, evidently trying to evoke the fans’ sentiments about how the hockey player is known for his ruthless brand of hockey. But the subsequent sentences only counter the notion in the most heartwarming way possible.

“He lives across the street from a friend, the other day he had left his garage door open, my friend closed it for him and left him a ring message, he then returned the favor to him with free tickets for game 6 tomorrow night,” the X post notes, before hailing Marchand as a “Great guy”.

