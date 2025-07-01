Brad Marchand’s Possible Florida Panthers Future Revealed Amid Aaron Ekblad’s Re-Signing

Two days ago, NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun said that Aaron Ekblad, he thought, was the pending UFA that could go to the market. In the case of Brad Marchand, a hazy contract situation had also been settling in the city of Florida. But Aaron Ekblad shut down every rumor of him going outside Florida with a massive 8-year extension. And now it looks like Brad Marchand is going to stick around, too. Three strong insiders just dropped updates on Brad’s future with the Panthers.

Elliotte Friedman dropped a big update regarding Brad Marchand on X on June 30. He wrote , “Hearing Brad Marchand is closing in on a six-year extension in Florida…just under $32M is the total.” And added, “The Panthers pulled it off. Verrrrrrrrrrry impressive.” According to many sources, Marchand is done with the new deal, but only paper is on the board.

According to Pierre LeBrun, “Brad Marchand is staying in Florida. He hasn’t quite signed the deal just yet, but he’s agreed to a six-year deal.” He also pictured an insider image of how Brad Marchand’s possible 6-year contract extension would look. Pierre said, “On Marchand’s 6-year contract: Front-loaded with $1M in base salary each season and the rest in signing bonus. AAV is $5.25M. NMC clause first four seasons and then two seasons with partial no-trade.” Well, it looks like the official announcement is right around the corner following Aaron Ekblad’s extension update.

And last but not least, just before Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman post on X about the update, Matthew Tkachuk already gave a clear hint about Brad’s future. He posted a picture with Brad, where they were enjoying some time in the pool, which was taken during their Stanley Cup victory celebrations. Matthew Tkachuk didn’t caption anything, but only posted a happy picture with Brad.

This is a developing story…