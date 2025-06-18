Brad Marchand’s Stanley Cup Win With Panthers Draws Fresh Criticism on Bruins’ Decision

“You know, I’ve had an incredible run in that organization and I’m extremely proud. Just how things went there. Sorry. So, yeah, it was very disappointing that things didn’t get done just because, obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day, I also know that business is business, and every player has a shelf life regardless if that’s when we want it to be or not,” Brad Marchand said a few months back when he was first seen in the Florida Panthers colors after his trade from the Boston Bruins.

The NHL star who spent 16 seasons with the Bruins and even snagged a Stanley Cup in the 2010-11 season truly felt heartbroken. But he didn’t take long to get used to the Panthers locker room. Brad Marchand really stepped up for the Panthers during the 2025 postseason, proving once again that he’s a clutch performer. The 37-year-old scored 10 goals and racked up 20 points in 23 playoff games. He really stood out in the Stanley Cup Final, scoring a shorthanded breakaway goal in Game 2 and then getting the double-overtime winner.

After that amazing run, they brought up Marchand’s trade from the Bruins to the Panthers again on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. “That’s why Brad Marchand, who. I don’t know why Boston didn’t just give him the fucking 7 million per with the way he played. So fuck the Bruins for doing that,” said Paul Bissonnette.

Bissonnette is getting right to it—he thinks Boston really missed the mark on Marchand’s worth, calling them out for not just going ahead and committing the roughly $7 million AAV he deserved. It’s clear that his frustration highlights how Marchand’s playoff performance, filled with key goals and strong leadership, really deserved a longer stay in Boston instead of leaving.

Ryan Whitney shared this thought, saying, “Agreed. One of the first thoughts in my spaces was like, fuck Boston.” He also had a question for Bruins GM Don Sweeney, saying, “Don Sweeney, what are you doing? Like for being that bad, to then like trade them. And then you, what did, what did he want from Boston? What am I missing here? Even if you’re like sort of rebuilding, like he’s your captain, a legend. You, what are they, why did they betray him?”

Both of their comments really highlight Marchand’s comeback with Florida and how his playoff performance has changed the way people see his value. People are talking about how Boston missed a chance to keep a leader and a franchise icon. So, what’s the deal with Marchand’s future in Florida?

Panthers GM on Brad Marchand and the new guys in the Florida locker room

“I think we can bring them all back,” said Bill Zito, the GM of the Florida Panthers. He talked about players like Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and a couple of others who have hit their UFA status. There were definitely some questions about their future, particularly with Marchand, but it seems like Zito is keen on keeping those talented players in the locker room.

The GM pointed out something interesting about the new additions to the team. He mentioned, “As impactful as they are on the ice, the fact that if you came into our room this morning and you’ve never been, you didn’t know, you wouldn’t have been able to tell that those were the new guys, and so the way they’ve figured a way to fit in and the way that their teammates have pulled them in, it’s still the team, the single entity. I think that speaks volumes, as far the character of those guys and the character of the room.”

Zito pointed out that even though they were newcomers to the team, they felt like familiar faces in the locker room. He was super impressed by how well they blended in, even on the ice. The way their teammates welcomed them while keeping the team’s chemistry intact really speaks volumes about the newcomers and how solid the team vibe is. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Panthers decide to hold on to Marchand and some of the other players on the team.