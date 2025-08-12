brand-logo
Brad Marchand’s Wife Accepts Reality as the Florida Panthers Star Prioritizes Stanley Cup

ByDiptarko Paul

Aug 11, 2025 | 9:42 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Absolutely everything…this means the world,” Katrina Marchand wasn’t shy to let her emotions flow after her husband, Brad Marchand, won his second Stanley Cup after just three months with the Florida Panthers. The Canadian winger’s wife made it clear that the ex-Bruins captain deserved everything coming toward him after working through adversities every single day. So, naturally, it wouldn’t be surprising when it even looked like Marchand might put his achievements ahead of his personal life accomplishments.

After salary negotiations with Boston failed, the veteran Bruins captain was traded to the Panthers in a surprise move that shocked the entire community. Maybe that’s why the Stanley Cup triumph felt all the sweeter for Brad Marchand. And he showed his feelings without restriction: Marchand was seen partying his heart out at the E11even nightclub for extensive hours before being escorted out by Aleksander Barkov. That fleeting emotion seems to be continuing still.

In an Instagram post by Katrina Marchand from August 11, Brad’s high regard for the ultimate hockey trophy was underscored once again. Captioned, “At least a close second,” the post shows the couple doing a photoshoot with the Panthers’ winger showing off the Stanley Cup. At one point during the photo op, Katrina asks her hubby for a kiss, but the seasoned NHL star promptly places his lips on the Cup before Katrina, laughing, pokes at him.

A beaming Brad acknowledges the candid grievance and kisses his wife, who accepts her place in the winger’s life without much hesitation.

The story is developing

"Does Brad Marchand's Stanley Cup win with the Panthers overshadow his legacy with the Bruins?"

