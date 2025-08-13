Brad Marchand’s Wife Again Exposes NHL Star’s Priority After Facing Stanley Cup Reality

To say Brad Marchand‘s 2024-25 NHL season was anything less than a fairytale would do it a disservice. The 16-season Boston Bruins veteran’s time with the team came to an unceremonious end after the Bruins traded the veteran to divisional rivals, the Florida Panthers. With the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner, you’d think he would barely have time to adjust to a new team, but they don’t call Marchand the Rat King for nothing.

After spending over a decade and a half playing against the Panthers, it turned out that Marchand was the perfect fit for their play style. By the time the Stanley Cup finals ended, the 37-year-old had solidified his name as arguably the greatest deadline transfer in the history of the sport. However, after jokingly calling out her husband for prioritizing the Cup over her, Katrina Marchand just found herself even lower on the priority list.

Barely a day ago, Katrina Marchand posted a short clip of Brad Marchand and her posing with the Stanley Cup. In the video, Marchand teased his wife, kissing the Stanley Cup before kissing her. The NHL icon’s wife went with the flow, writing, “At least a close second,” in the caption of her post. However, it seems the hockey forward places Tim Hortons even above the Stanley Cup.

“Not even a Cup Party could get this guy to pass up a Timmy’s run,” she wrote while posting another clip of the hockey veteran at a Tim Horton’s drive-through, placing an order while chilling with the Stanley Cup in the bed of his pickup. “And I need three medium, French vanilla cappuccinos with a shot of espresso,” Marchand said in the clip.

So, it seems Brad Marchand’s wife comes third on his list, with the Stanley Cup and Tim Hortons taking priority. Jokes aside, Brad Marchand has proved countless times just how much he loves his wife and children. Whether it’s before the game or after winning the Stanley Cup, Marchand never leaves his family out of the equation, and his family shows up every time.

A heartfelt message for Brad Marchand

After making it to the Stanley Cup finals, the NHL star explained that while focusing on training helps, staying away from his family is not easy. “It’s a sacrifice to be away from them,” Marchand said after Game 1. While it’s a sacrifice, the hockey veteran willingly makes, it’s never an easy one, and even his three-year-old seems to know that.

So right before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals, his children, Rue, Sawyer, and Sloan, recorded a good luck message for their father. “Hi, Daddy, it’s me, Rue Rue. Hey, Daddy, it’s Sawyer. Hey Papa, it’s Sloane. Congratulations on getting to the Stanley Cup Finals,” Brad Marchand’s kids said in the voice note Katrina Marchand uploaded on Instagram.

While one of them wanted their father to win, the trio also had one message for the Panthers’ forward. “No matter what happens in the game, we’re so proud of you. You still got us, and we got you,” said his older daughter, Sawyer. “Just know we’re all very proud of you over here,” son Sloan added for good measure. Game 6 turned out to be the one where the Panthers won the Cup.

And as Brad Marchand celebrated with his team on the ice, Katrina Marchand and his three children cheered from the stands. So no matter how many jokes they crack, neither Tim Hortons nor the Stanley Cup takes priority over his wife and kids for the 37-year-old.