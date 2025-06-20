Brad Marchand’s Wife Joins as Bruins Face Subtle Dig From Matthew Tkachuk After Stanley Cup Win

“Coming down here changed my life,” said a Florida Panthers star after winning the 2025 Stanley Cup. Now, you’d be forgiven to think that Brad Marchand said it, but it was alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk. After all, while the Oilers trying to avenge their 2024 loss against the Florida Panthers was the main storyline going into the Stanley Cup Final, Marchand carved his own Cinderella story.

The former Boston Bruins captain had stuck with his former team for 16 seasons. Just before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Bruins’ leader saw the Panthers as their archrivals. Yet, everything changed when the Bruins couldn’t come to terms with Marchand’s contract extension. Suddenly, the 16-season Bruins’ loyalist found himself in the Panthers camp as part of the shocking trade deadline transfer.

And it could’ve been bad, with the 37-year-old having to play by the rules of the team he spent over one and a half decades playing against. However, the shocking deadline trade turned into the ultimate blessing. Brad Marchand didn’t just come along for the ride; he paved the way for the Panthers to retain the Stanley Cup. So the Panthers and his wife joined forces to remind the Bruins of their biggest regular-season misstep.

Sam Reinhart kicked it off with his Instagram story simply reading “Thanks @HLBRUINS,” and a snapshot of Marchand. Soon, alternate captain Matthew Tkachuck joined his teammate, putting the same caption on his Instagram story, before Katrina Marchand completed the trinity. She shared Sam Reinhart’s Instagram story, additionally tagging his wife, Jessica Reinhart.

It was the ultimate reminder that the Bruins didn’t solve anything by letting their captain go. Something they had already found as their rebuilding attempts failed, when Boston finished the regular season as the 5th-worst NHL team. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that the Panthers will be able to keep the veteran forward, either.

Brad Marchand’s Florida Panthers’ future remains uncertain

The 37-year-old also joined the fun, returning the favor to his teammates. The Rat King tagged and thanked teams like the Calgary Flames for giving the Panthers talents like 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett and alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk. However, despite Marchand embracing the Panthers’ culture in such a short time, his days with the Cats could be numbered.

That’s because the defending champions need to work out a new contract with Brad Marchand if he is to continue playing for the Cats. While he won’t become an unrestricted free agent before July 1, Florida has to negotiate a contract with the hockey star, which many are calling the ‘greatest’ trade deadline transfer in NHL history. Unfortunately, there’s a catch.

The Panthers can’t do anything about their limited cap. As per Puck Pedia, the Cats have $19,000,000 in cap space. While that sounds more than enough, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad, two other crucial pieces to the Panthers’ puzzle, will join Marchand in free agency. In fact, the former Boston Bruin himself isn’t confident about what’s to come before July 1.

“We’re going to see what happens here soon,” Brad Marchand told TNT on NHL host Jackie Redmond after winning his second Stanley Cup. That being said, the forward has proved to be one of the best, if not THE best, recent transfers for the Cats. Now the question is, can they strike a deal with the man who equaled Mario Lemieux’s record?