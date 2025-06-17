Brad Marchand’s Wife Shares Emotional Father’s Day Tribute With Unseen Family Moments

The 2024-25 NHL season is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Brad Marchand. From being the captain of the 5th-lowest ranked regular season team, the Boston Bruins, to helping the Panthers stay one step ahead of Edmonton in the Stanley Cup Final, Marchy’s season had a glow-up like no other. Yet, throughout the ups and downs of his season, Marchand never slipped up on being “the best father there is.”

So on this Father’s Day, the Florida Panthers forward’s wife took to Instagram to pen a special tribute to her husband. The first thing Katrina Marchand wrote about her NHL star husband was to commend his tremendous work ethic. “We are so proud of how hard you tirelessly work to be the best you can be at your day job,” wrote Mrs. Marchand. And why wouldn’t she?

Despite playing for the Cats’ rivals, the Boston Bruins, for 16 seasons, Brad Marchand fit the Panthers’ lineup like a glove. Yet, despite the incredible postseason performance, Katrina Marchand was prouder of the father Marchand has become. “Your love for your children knows no bounds. To be loved by you is to be deeply known, fiercely protected, and endlessly supported,” she wrote while sharing some heartfelt snippets of Brad Marchand with his kids.

The very first clip showed that the 37-year-old Panthers’ forward always had time for his children. The clip showed his daughter, Sawyer Marchand, who waited patiently near the tunnel to greet her father as he walked with the rest of the team. Although the Panthers kept the line moving while greeting the kids, Marcahdn didn’t hesitate to hold up that for a split second to have a word with her. And that wasn’t the only unseen snippet she shared.

Katrina Marchand shared snapshots and a video of Brad Marchand spending precious moments with Sawyer, younger daughter Rue Marchand, and son Sloane. “Watching you with our kids is the greatest gift—your patience, your joy, your strength, and your ability to stay a kid right alongside them. We’re the lucky ones. Happy Father’s Day,” wrote Mrs. Marchand. What’s more? This is far from the first time Katrina Marchand has appreciated her husband for always being there.

Flash back to Father’s Day 2023, and you’ll find a similar appreciation post for Marchand. “Somehow, with each passing day, you continue to set the dad-bar higher. Happy Father’s Day to the best there is. We’re so damn lucky to call you ours. Love you infinity,” Mrs. Marchand posted, sharing some unseen pictures from the family album. Unfortunately, the Stanley Cup Final hasn’t been kind to the NHL forward.

Brad Marchand made sacrifices for his shot at Stanley Cup glory

The former Bruins captain shared his family situation while appearing on the 32 Thoughts podcast. The Florida Panthers’ newest veteran revealed that his family was not with him. The NHL forward didn’t elaborate on why they were not there. However, he explained that being away from his family was like a double-edged sword.

“My family’s not with me, so I don’t have anything other than just focusing on hockey, which it helps. At the end of the day, it does help, and it’s a sacrifice to be away from them,” explained the 37-year-old. “There’s a lot of things that go into it, but sometimes things just line up, and it just seems like things line up the right way,” he told Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas.

via Imago Credits: X/Florida Panthers

And Brad Marchand has certainly made this sacrifice count. Not only did the forward fit the Panthers’ lineup perfectly, but Marchand has exceeded all expectations. With 10 goals and 10 assists, Marchand is ahead of Matthew Tkachuk in goals. What’s more? The veteran forward has scripted three NHL records while scoring those 10 goals.

The former Burin’s first record came when he became the first player to score a short-handed goal during regulation, followed by the winner in OT in Game 2. He then became the oldest player to score three goals in the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final. Yet, his biggest milestone came in Game 5, when Brad Marchand joined “Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to score five goals in multiple Stanley Cup Finals in the last 59 years,” as per Chris Johnston. Safe to say, the father of three has given his family a lot to cheer about this year.