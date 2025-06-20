Brad Marchand’s Wife Shares Pink Pony Club Diss Alongside Stanley Cup Champions

In case you somehow missed the big news, the Florida Panthers have won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row and have since been celebrating this huge victory all across the Sunshine State. While the team themselves have been seen making the most of their historic 5-1 home win, with Matthew Tkachuk drinking champagne out of the cup and the team holding huge parades, the families of the Florida Panthers have also been enjoying this moment in the literal sunshine. Even new (and possibly short-term) Florida recruit Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, was seen celebrating the win in Palm Beach!

It’s a well-known fact by now that the Edmonton Oilers had somehow chosen Chappell Roan’s hit Pink Pony Club as their theme song building up to the final. How the Edmonton Oilers chose a song about a young pop star’s awakening in a gay bar in West Hollywood as their motivation anthem is beside the point; it’s more important to note that the Florida Panthers used this very song as a petty way to party after the win, blasting it at a number of celebrations that the team had across the state.

And Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, could be seen doing the very same thing. After sharing a video of the team bouncing the Stanley Cup up and down while blasting Pink Pony Club on the speakers, Katrina shared a video of her and some friends screaming the words to the very same song, thereby really rubbing the salt in the wound for the Oilers. Yes, petty, but ice hockey was never really about good table manners.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Katrina Marchand

But digs at the Oilers was just one part of the large-scale celebrations that have erupted all over Florida. Been there done that? Maybe so, but for the Panthers, that’s no excuse to not party.

Different ways the Florida Panthers and Brad Marchand are celebrating the big win

The Florida Panthers, though single-mindedly focused on the win during the tournament, have now shifted their focus to full-time celebrations. In fact, the Florida Panthers have been celebrating so hard that the age-old trophy has now been dented and cracked! The mishap apparently occurred during the team’s parade through Fort Lauderdale, where Matthew Tkachuk could be seen pouring champagne into the crowd from the cup.

Another celebration of the win took place at the Elbo Room, a beach club in Fort Lauderdale, where Brad Marchand was photographed with the cup as well as a cigar, a beer, spiked iced tea, and a coffee. It was in the same venue that Marchand stood on the balcony along with Tkachuk and other players and joined in with the crowd below, who chanted ‘Thank you, Boston’ in unison, referring to the infamous trade that took place a month before the playoffs began wherein Marchand, the Bruins captain, was traded to the Panthers.

A potentially painful memory for the Bruins, who then had to watch him score six goals in the final series against the Oilers and smile gleefully in the chants as he joined in to thank his former team.

However, Brad Marchand might not be making Florida his final hockey home; as he gets closer to his unrestricted free agency on July 1st, fans will have to see what he chooses. Surely, this win, the second Stanley Cup win in Marchand’s career, should have some influence over his decision!