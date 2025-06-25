Brad Marchand’s Wild Stanley Cup Celebrations Prompt Boston Bruins Legend’s Hilarious Dig

It had been 14 years since Brad Marchand last won the Stanley Cup. When play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, everyone thought that the drought would extend to 15 years, but fate played a different card. A shocking deadline trade to division rivals, the Florida Panthers, put the former Bruins captain right in the mix. 10 goals, 10 assists, and 20 points later, the 37-year-old did the unthinkable.

After barely three months with the Panthers, Marchand lifted his second Stanley Cup. The Rat King became an invaluable part of the Panthers’ squad, scoring season-saving goals like his overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2, Game 3. Yet, it’s after winning the ultimate NHL prize that the Cats’ forward revealed other talent, and his former Bruins teammate had a hilarious take on it.

While discussing Zdeno Chara’s Hockey Hall of Fame nomination with retired Bruin Patrice Bergeron, Boston Globe’s Amalie Benjamin shared the 6x Selke Trophy winner’s tidbit on Brad Marchand. “He was very close to being the MVP [the Conn Smythe winner] … but I think he’s trying to be the MVP of the celebration. I think that’s what he’s going for,” she quoted Bergeron.

