Brady Tkachuk Overcomes Playoff Heartbreak to Back Brother Matthew’s Stanley Cup Title Run

For Brady Tkachuk, the 2025 postseason didn’t exactly pan out the way he would have hoped for. With the Ottawa Senators stumbling 4-2 to the Maple Leafs at the Battle of Ontario in the first round of the playoffs, the younger Tkachuk’s dreams of becoming Stanley Cup champions were nipped in the bud. But he’s not letting his own sadness get in the way of being there for his brother.

“To be honest with you, I’ll be watching from afar…He knows that I’ve always been there every step of the way for him,” the Senators’ captain had said previously about his relentless rallying behind his brother, Matthew. And now, as the Cats hosted the Oilers at the Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 with the hopes of wrapping things up at home, Tkachuk couldn’t stay away from the action.

Sportsnet took to X on June 17 to highlight how the possible series-deciding game between the Oilers and the Panthers has attracted many celebrities from all walks of life. Captioned, “Got some big names in attendance for Game 6,” the post also shows Brady Tkachuk and his dad, Keith, in the stands as they look ahead to Matthew & Co. retaining the Stanley Cup in Miami.

The story is developing