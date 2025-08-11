Brady Tkachuk Speaks to Matthew Tkachuk’s Impact After NHL 26 Cover Reveal

Hockey fans are in for a treat with EA Sports NHL 26! When they grab the standard edition, they’ll of course hear that iconic line, “EA Sports, it’s in the game,” and see Matthew Tkachuk on the cover, showcasing his reputation as one of the NHL’s most electric players. But his impact isn’t just restricted to the prime real estate he’s occupying.

With the NHL fanbase expanding beyond the US and Canada, supporters who snap up a copy will first see Matthew lifting that iconic Stanley Cup. But fans who grab the deluxe edition for an extra $30 on top of the original price of $69.99, they’re in for a real treat: the deluxe edition’s cover is a family portrait, showcasing Matthew with his equally tough as nails younger brother Brady Tkachuk and their iconic dad, Keith Tkachuk.

As per ESPN, Brady, the captain of the Ottawa Senators, shared his thoughts on what this family-first cover reveal means to him. He said, “Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad. Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It’s an honor to be featured on the cover. Having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.”

Brady’s comments highlight the strong connection within the Tkachuk family. You can feel the shared memories, the dedication, and the respect they have for Keith’s impressive 18-year NHL career. Since they were little, Matthew and Brady have been hanging out at rinks—watching practices and games, gliding on the same ice their dad once ruled, and getting some extra care from the equipment staff (No really, the Arizona Coyotes’ old equipment manager, Stan Wilson used to babysit Matthew as a child!).

Keith never pushed them to take the same path he did, but when they decided to play, he made sure they really got to know the sport: honing their skills, picking up on the little details, and, above all, adopting a strong work ethic. Keith really knew how to use sibling rivalry to his advantage. The brothers were always at it, whether it was mini-stick battles in the backyard or some playful skirmishes down in the basement. Their mother Chantal called them “tussles,” but no matter how intense they got, they always ended with some fun moments together.

The intense but caring battles really helped both of them become tougher and wiser on the ice, with Keith keeping an eye on everything and offering some solid guidance. Brady’s statement really highlights not just his personal success but also his appreciation and pride in continuing a meaningful family legacy. Matthew also shared a short but powerful statement right when he announced that he was on the cover of the game.

Matthew Tkachuk kept his message brief

“Thank you to the ones who believed and the ones who didn’t,” Matthew Tkachuk shared on his social media after it was announced that he’ll be the cover star of the upcoming EA Sports NHL 26. This achievement comes at a time when there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding his health—Tkachuk is still dealing with injuries from last season, and it’s hard to say when he’ll be back as the 2025-26 NHL season (and the Winter Olympics) is just around the corner.

Tkachuk’s playoff story is all about grit and determination. Even though he was dealing with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia—injuries he picked up while playing for Team USA back in February—he still suited up and played through all 23 playoff games. So, as the offseason rolls on, Tkachuk is in a bit of a tough spot—he’s got to decide if he should go for surgery that might keep him out for two to three months, maybe even through the Christmas break.

The recognition he’s getting highlights how hard he’s worked. It’s a lot to juggle, yes—his health, the goals of the Panthers, and the chance to play for Team USA in the big international hockey event this winter—but if there’s one thing about Matthew Tkachuk it’s that he’ll never back down.