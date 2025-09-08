Buffalo Bills NFL Odds Gets ESPN Journalist Hyped About Sabres’ Odds

You won’t believe what happened in Week 1! The Buffalo Bills pulled off an incredible comeback, turning around a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-40. The fans were absolutely thrilled! Josh Allen, the current NFL MVP, was incredible, passing for 394 yards and two touchdowns, plus he ran in two more scores. He really proved he’s a key player who can pull off amazing wins for the team.

This dramatic win, sealed by a last-second Matt Prater field goal, has infused the city with a palpable sense of optimism and resilience. That energy has really gone beyond just football, grabbing the attention of a well-known NHL journalist and starting an unexpected conversation about the city’s hockey team, which has had its fair share of struggles.

ESPN NHL journalist Greg Wyshynski, feeling the excitement in the air, hopped on X to share a bold take about the Buffalo Sabres, saying, “That’s it. I’ve seen enough. Sabres are going to win the Cup this season. The vibes will carry them.” This statement is bold and really interesting, especially when you think about how different the situations are for Buffalo’s two main professional teams.

The Buffalo Bills are always in the mix for a championship, but the Sabres have been struggling for a while now. They’ve got the longest playoff drought in the NHL at 14 years, and their odds to win the Stanley Cup are pretty bleak at +15000, which puts them among the bottom teams in the league. The team’s over/under point total is set at a modest 84.5. While that shows some improvement, it still puts them quite a bit away from the playoff picture, which needed 91 points last season.

But you know, the magic of sports really comes from how unpredictable it can be. Just imagine a city rallying around a winning Bills team; it could totally create a vibe where suddenly, the impossible seems totally doable for the Sabres. Their own supporters, however, have been trolling them lately for a specific purpose.

Quite the opposite of the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Sabres, currently facing the longest playoff drought in the NHL at 14 years, are set to kick off their season at home against the New York Rangers on October 9. The team took to social media to share a message that really showed their struggles, offering tickets to the season opener for just $25 in a flash sale.

On the other hand, many fans saw the offer as an indication of desperation, implying that the organization is having trouble selling out its most important event of the year. The fans proceeded to roast the team on the same social media post. Indeed, it’s totally understandable that the fans are feeling frustrated.

The Sabres have some talented players like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, but many view them as a work in progress. They missed the playoffs by 12 points last year and only made a few small additions during the offseason. We’ll just have to wait and see if they can turn things around and make it to the playoffs.