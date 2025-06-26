brand-logo
Buffalo Sabres Under Fire as JJ Peterka’s Alleged Utah Mammoth Trade Angers Fans: “A Mess”

BySagnik Bagchi

Jun 26, 2025 | 12:57 AM EDT

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

As the confetti settles and celebrations quiet down in Florida, the offseason buzz is getting louder. Although there’s still time for free agency, which kicks in on July 1, teams and players are making moves. The Edmonton Oilers were first to the big announcements party as they shook things up, trading Evander Kane to the Canucks. “To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers—thank you for believing in me,” wrote Kane.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had the community debating on a serious rebuild since bowing out of the NHL playoffs in Round 2. However, it seems the Buffalo Sabres will make the first move with JJ Peterka, as the Utah Mammoth are on the hunt to sign some talent. “Breaking: Sources say #Sabres have agreed in principle to trade forward JJ Peterka to @utahmammoth,” announced insider Frank Seravalli.

“BUT there is apparently a contingency holding up the deal. If completed, and still a big if, would be a big get for #TusksUp adding another 23-year-old top line forward to the mix,” added the President of Hockey Content at the Daily Faceoff. However, fans didn’t need to wait for updates to voice their disapproval at losing a 23-year-old NHL prospect. “I am a mess,” one fan wrote while sharing the news.

This story is developing…

Is trading JJ Peterka a smart move for the Sabres, or a huge mistake they'll regret?

