Calls Mount Against American Hockey Star’s Hint at Joining Canada For Olympics

Lane Hutson just had the kind of rookie year players dream about. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top newcomer, played a central role in dragging Montreal back into the playoffs, and looked every bit like a cornerstone defenseman for years to come. But when USA Hockey revealed its Olympic orientation camp roster of 44 players, including 16 defensemen like Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Seth Jones, Hutson’s name was missing. Fans were shocked. For fans, it was confusing. For his family, it was infuriating. And that’s where the story really begins.

That turn came when Lane’s father, Rob, spoke on the Recrutes HabsCast podcast. “Personally, from my (viewpoint), yeah, I think he should’ve been invited,” Rob said. “Our family as a whole has made a big commitment to USA Hockey throughout the years. I don’t know what Bill Guerin was thinking. I don’t know him, and he obviously doesn’t know Lane.” He went further, pointing to his family’s Canadian roots: “There’s an absolute luxury there… my boys are also Canadian. A lot of great players have been left off before. Brett Hull might have been one of them. He voted with his feet.” In other words, Hutson may have been snubbed by USA Hockey, but Canada remains very much in play.

And that possibility feels real because the Hutsons are a true hockey family. Quinn signed with the Edmonton Oilers last April, Cole was drafted 43rd overall by the Washington Capitals in 2024, and 16-year-old Lars is already rising in the USHL. All four brothers were born in the U.S., but with Rob being Canadian-born, dual citizenship gives them options. Lane has worn American colors before, but IIHF rules leave a pathway open to switching allegiance if certain conditions are met. So when USA Hockey’s GM Bill Guerin left the Calder winner out of camp, it wasn’t just a questionable choice; it became a gamble with international stakes. And once that gamble goes public, it’s hard to control the narrative.

“People don’t always make the right decisions,” Rob reminded, adding that being snubbed would only “fuels anyone if you’re as competitive as Lane is.” Still, perception matters. Hutson technically remains eligible for the U.S. Olympic roster, but the damage is done. Fans aren’t rallying behind him in outrage. Instead, they’re mocking the whole situation.

Hockey fans roast Hutson’s Olympic hopes

One hockey fan shrugged, “He won’t make that team either.” Another piled on, “He wouldn’t make Team Canada nor would he even be eligible given he played for the U.S. at a IIHF event within the last four years.” That’s the mood online right now, not outrage, but playful digs. The NHL season is still a month away, yet this storyline has already taken on a life of its own. And because it’s an Olympic year, every rumor, every quote, and every hypothetical feels magnified. Rob Hutson may be Canadian, which technically makes his sons eligible, but turning that technicality into an Olympic reality is a completely different story.

Start with the competition: Team Canada isn’t exactly desperate for defensemen. Their camp roster is headlined by Cale Makar and supported by names like Evan Bouchard, Noah Dobson, Shea Theodore, Aaron Ekblad, Thomas Harley, Colton Parayko, MacKenzie Weegar, and Devon Toews plus veterans like Drew Doughty, Josh Morrissey, Travis Sanheim, and Brandon Montour. Even if Lane wanted the switch, cracking that group would be no easy task. Then add in the IIHF rulebook, which ties a player to the country they’ve already represented unless strict conditions are met. Hutson’s appearances at the U18s and World Juniors mean he’d need four consecutive years in Canada’s system, plus an official transfer, without suiting up for the U.S. in that span. In short, the chatter is entertaining, but the reality? Hutson, wearing a Maple Leaf, is a long shot at best.

The internet didn’t hold back. “NOOO we don’t want him,” one fan commented. Another chimed in, “He doesn’t make Team Canada either. Deal with it, kid…” A third added, “I would rather have Makar and Bouch running the power plays. So I don’t think he makes either team this time around.” And yet another reminded everyone of patience: “Kid played one season. Let’s talk about this in three years! Neither country might want him.” With players like Cale Makar, who racked up 92 points last season, and Evan Bouchard, with 67 points, leading the Canadian defense corps, the competition is fierce. Hutson’s one NHL season, combined with his American upbringing and international experience with Team USA, makes a Maple Leafs move more headline than reality.

The truth is, Hutson’s long-term future seems firmly Stateside. By the 2030 Olympics, he’ll be 25 and in the prime of his career, potentially one of the U.S.’s top defensemen. Rather than chasing an unlikely Canadian switch, this snub could be the spark that drives him to new heights. By the next Olympic cycle, the story won’t be about a “what-if” Canada scenario; it will be about Lane Hutson proving USA Hockey wrong and solidifying his place as one of American hockey’s brightest stars.