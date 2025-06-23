Calls Mount Against Hockey Community Mocking NBA Finals Over Championship Win

The 2025 NBA Finals had the Western Conference champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, going up against the Eastern Conference’s surprise team, the Indiana Pacers, in an exciting seven-game showdown. In the exciting Game 7 at Paycom Centre on June 22, the Thunder really stepped it up in the fourth quarter, winning 103-91. This victory marked Oklahoma City’s first NBA title since the franchise was known as the Seattle SuperSonics back in 1979.

Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander really stole the show as he was named Finals MVP after an incredible performance — 29 points, 12 assists, and he pulled off the rare trifecta of scoring title, regular-season MVP, and Finals MVP all in one season. What a feat! Sadly, Tyrese Haliburton from Indiana went down with a tough Achilles injury in the first quarter of Game 7, which really hurt the Pacers’ chances.

So, after the NBA finals, there was this video that popped up on r/hockey, and it really grabbed the attention of sports fans. It looked at the vibe around the two events, especially highlighting the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Florida Panthers took down the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6, clinching their second Stanley Cup Final ever! The crowd went absolutely wild, and you could feel the energy rising with every passing moment. The players started to gather in one spot on the ice, sharing hugs and celebrating together. The vibe was just buzzing with energy.

AD

But, you know, the NBA finals had a whole different atmosphere. The court was definitely alive with fans cheering in excitement, but it didn’t quite match the energy of hockey fans.

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Just like that, Thunder, who took home the NBA finals, didn’t huddle up for a big group hug or celebration. Instead, they went straight to shaking hands with the Pacers. As soon as the fans spotted this comparison on Reddit, they jumped right into a debate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are trying to stop the comparison between the NHL and the NBA finals

People were just getting more and more frustrated with how often the NHL and NBA championship celebrations were being compared. One fan mentioned, “Man, I am a diehard hockey fan, but can we please end these ‘my celebration is better than yours’ posts. Different sports, different traditions. Both can be enjoyed.” This fan is really fed up with posts that compare sports, saying, “This s*** is embarrassing. Serious pick me energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan chimed in, saying, “Both sports are great. No reason to compare celebrations to different sports and circumstances.” Instead of creating buzz or bringing in new fans, putting celebrations against one another can feel a bit exclusive or like gatekeeping. The fan suggests that promoting hockey should focus on celebrating its unique qualities rather than putting down other sports, saying, “Who cares? This isn’t the way you draw more people to hockey. Just enjoy both sports.”

This response playfully pokes fun at how everything these days seems to be a competition, saying, “Ah yes, everything must be compared and ranked. My thing is better than your thing, yada yada yada.” It seems like a lot of fans, especially those into hockey, are getting a bit fed up with all the tribalism. They’re really leaning towards a more inclusive and appreciative way of enjoying sports.