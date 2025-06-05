Calls Mount Against Rory McIlroy Over Maple Leafs Comment Close to Oilers Possibly Breaking Stanley Cup Curse

The Toronto Maple Leafs created a lot of buzz, finishing at the top of their division in the regular season after 25 years. They also looked promising in the playoffs, beating Ottawa in Round 1 and taking an early lead over defending champs, the Florida Panthers. Yet, as they say, old habits die hard, as the Leafs collapsed under the weight of a Panthers comeback, extending their Stanley Cup drought to 58 seasons. However, golfing icon Rory McIlroy hasn’t lost faith in them yet.

Yes, the 2025 Masters winner, Rory McIlroy, has a Leafs connection through MLSE CEO Keith Pelley. The Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO was the head of the PGA European Tour and still has a good relationship with McIlroy. So it’s a good thing that Rory McIlroy is a Leafs fan, and what more? He might be among the minority who still believe the Leafs will bounce back, and that became quite apparent after his message to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pelley and McIlroy crossed paths at the RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am, where the Maple Leafs CEO presented his golf buddy with a custom Leafs jersey. Sportswriter Joe Callaghan shared a snapshot of the career Grand Slam winner holding the jersey with McIlroy printed on the back. Yet, it’s what he said afterward that ruffled some feathers. “If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup,” said Rory McIlroy as per TSN’s Bob Weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Yahoo Sports, the golfer didn’t end his speech there. “I hope they do it, I was pulling for them hard, especially now because Keith is involved,” added the 36-year-old. While it was an encouraging message from the golfing icon, who himself struggled to win the Masters for well over a decade, the fans couldn’t take it seriously. “They already lost Rory,” commented one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…