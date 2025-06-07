Calls Mount Against Stanley Cup Referees as Sam Bennett’s Penalty Call Benefits Edmonton Oilers

With the Edmonton Oilers leading the game once again, it looks like the Florida Panthers need to pick up their game. With the score being at 3-2 now in Game 2 of the NHL Final Series, the buzz has already started. And this time, it isn’t specifically from the Oilers fans cheering for their team, who have been playing exceptionally, but from the Cats, who are outraged over a poor call made. Well, the Game 2 narrative is veering towards penalties and some unnecessary incidents happening on the ice. Because Sam Bennett had to sit in the penalty box!

Sportsnet shared a clip of the game on X, where, in a heated moment, the Panthers star found himself at the centre of a penalty call. But what did he do exactly? While Bennett advanced towards the Oilers’ net, Mattias Ekhom pushed him straight into the goaltender, Stuart Skinner! Was it really Bennett’s fault? The Cats fans say no and call it a garbage call made by the refs.

This is a developing story…