Calvin Pickard’s Costly Error on Brad Marchand’s Goal Gets Highlighted After Oilers’ Crushing Loss

“He’s been a true pro and a great person all the way through. I think good people get rewarded, and he works as hard as anyone I’ve seen. Couldn’t be more deserving,” said Connor McDavid about Calvin Pickard when the latter was announced as the starting goalie for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series. However, what happened at the start of the game raised questions on whether he was the right choice. A recent report gave an interesting perspective on what went wrong with Pickard in the opening twenty minutes.

A report by Jesse Granger, who covers NHL goalies and works with NHL Network and The Athletic, stated: “Calvin Pickard was good in the 1st period, but Marchand’s opening goal could’ve been due to glove positioning, and Pickard choosing a blocking butterfly over an active one.” Brad Marchand began pressing Pickard early in the game and scored a goal at 9:12 of the first period.

As Marchand approached the Oilers’ net, Pickard misread his intentions and dropped into the butterfly position. However, Marchand snapped the puck into the upper corner of the net, and the Panthers celebrated their first goal. The glove positioning was also notably off, appearing to be in the wrong place. The reporter added, “On Marchand’s shot, Pickard opted to get as close to him as possible, challenging at the top of the crease and using a blocking butterfly. Marchand beats him over the glove.” Calvin Pickard saved 14 out of 18 shots in Game 5, resulting in a save percentage of just 0.778. In contrast, he performed exceptionally well in Game 4, allowing just one goal and posting a save percentage of 0.957.

