Canada’s 4 Nations Win Over USA Leads NHL Coaches to Key 2026 Winter Olympics Roles

The off-season transfer buzz is still going strong in the NHL. From Mitch Marner joining Vegas, the Panthers retaining their championship roster, and the Oilers making additions, a lot is going on. Yet while the National Hockey League teams were busy revamping their rosters, the Canadian National Hockey team was making moves to construct its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

They announced that veteran coach Jon Cooper would head the team almost a year ago. “Jon is a world-class person, coach, and leader,” said Canada’s GM, Doug Armstrong. Cooper proved that his nation had trusted the right man after leading Team Canada to the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off title. Now, the coach has once again turned to those who helped him reach that milestone.

Team Canada just completed building its roster of coaches for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Unsurprisingly, all the NHL coaches who helped Jon Cooper during the 4 Nations are back. NHL.com reported that Bruce Cassidy, Pete DeBoer, and Rick Tocchet have been named the assistant coaches for the Canadian Olympic hockey team.

“This group of coaches will provide consistency and a winning pedigree to our team, and I know our players will greatly benefit from this world-class coaching staff,” Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning’s coach, said as per an NHL.com report. “I look forward to working alongside all seven as we look to replicate our 4 Nations success on the Olympic stage in February,” he added.

However, Jon Cooper wasn’t the only one responsible for choosing the three assistant coaches. Doug Armstrong, assistant GMs Julien BriseBois, Jim Nill, and Don Sweeney also helped make the final selection. Director of player personnel Kyle Dubas also joined the selection team.

“Each individual brings unique NHL and international experience to our team,” added Armstrong, explaining how their familiarity with the team will help. And talking about familiarity, the coaches aren’t the only returning stars for Canada.

NHL stars continue to join Team Canada

While Team Canada’s coaching roster is now complete, the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off champs are also building their on-ice squad. While constructing a full team will take time, the 9-time Olympic gold medal winners in men’s hockey have already announced six of their biggest stars who will wear the Maple Leaf jersey in 2026. So who are they?

Well, it’s the usual suspects and some of the NHL‘s biggest stars: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche). Of these six, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid scored the goals that beat Team USA.

And although these players may play as rivals season after season, they’re ready to unite for Canada at a moment’s notice. “Hockey’s legacy has always united Canadians, and these players continue to inspire our nation to pursue excellence with courage and pride,” said Team Canada’s Milano Cortina 2026 Chef de Mission Jennifer Heil.

Doug Armstrong, GM of the NHL's St. Louis Blues, also explained that everyone will play a role in Team Canada's success. This seems even more true after their shocking exit from the 2025 World Championship. "Each individual brings unique NHL and international experience to our team, and all staff members will play a key role in Team Canada's preparation and performance," added Armstrong.